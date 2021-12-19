SAP vs PEA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021, Match 5

Team Sapphire (SAP) will take on Team Pearl (PEA) in the fifth match of the KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha, Kerala on Sunday.

Team Sapphire have had a solid start to their Pink T20 Challengers 2021 campaign. They have won their first two games and are sitting pretty at the top of the points table. Meanwhile, Team Pearl haven't had a great run in the Pink T20 Challengers 2021 so far. They have lost their first two games and will be looking to open their account today.

SAP vs PEA Probable Playing 11 today

Team Sapphire: Drishya Devan (wk), M P Vaishna, Ajanya T P, Ansu Sunil, Ananya Pradeep, Sajeevan Sajana, Sooya Sukumar, Potti Manasvi, Nandana, Diya Gireesh, Sraya Roy

Team Pearl: Aswathy Babu (wk), Jisna Joseph, Ganesh Divya, Akhila Ponnukuttan, Anju Rajan-I, TP Sruthi, Anusree Anil Kumar, Keerthi James, Sabin Miriam Keziah, Loordh Nithya, Aleena Shibu

Match Details

SAP vs PEA, 5th Match, Pink T20 Challengers 2021

Date & Time: December 19th 2021, 9 AM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha, Kerala

Pitch Report

It hasn't been a high-scoring tournament so far, with the average first-innings score after the first four games being just 109 runs. The chasing teams and the sides batting first have won two matches apiece and another bowler-friendly track may be in store today.

Today’s SAP vs PEA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Drishya Devan has been in top form, smashing 94 runs in two Pink T20 Challengers 2021 innings.

Batter

Ajanya T P is yet to fire with the bat, but she has fared well on the bpwling front, taking three wickets in two games.

All-rounders

Sajeevan Sajana can make an impact with both the bat and ball. She has scored 57 runs and picked up one wicket.

Anusree Anil Kumar has claimed three wickets at an economy rate of 1.88 in the Pink T20 Challengers 2021 so far.

Bowler

Keerthi James has returned with three scalps in two games at an economy rate of 5.25.

Top 5 best players to pick in SAP vs PEA Dream11 Prediction Team

Drishya Devan (SAP): 144 points

Anusree Anil Kumar (PEA): 126 points

Loordh Nithya (PEA): 121 points

Sajeevan Sajana (SAP): 116 points

Keerthi James (PEA): 121 points

Important stats for SAP vs PEA Dream11 Prediction Team

Drishya Devan: 94 runs

Ajanya T P: 3 wickets

Sajeevan Sajana: 57 runs & 1 wicket

Anusree Anil Kumar: 3 wickets

SAP vs PEA Dream 11 Prediction (Pink T20 Challengers 2021)

Dream11 Team for Team Sapphire vs Team Pearl - KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Drishya Devan, Jisna Joseph, Ganesh Divya, Ajanya T P, Sajeevan Sajana, Sooya Sukumar, Anusree Anil Kumar, Loordh Nithya, Keerthi James, Nandana, Diya Gireesh

Captain: Sajeevan Sajana. Vice-captain: Anusree Anil Kumar.

Dream11 Team for Team Sapphire vs Team Pearl - KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Drishya Devan, Aswathy Babu, Jisna Joseph, Ganesh Divya, Ajanya T P, Sajeevan Sajana, Sooya Sukumar, Anusree Anil Kumar, Loordh Nithya, Keerthi James, Diya Gireesh

Captain: Ajanya T P. Vice-captain: Keerthi James.

Edited by Samya Majumdar