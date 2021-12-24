SAP vs PEA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021, Match 16

Team Sapphire (SAP) will take on Team Pearl (PEA) in the 16th match of the KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha, Kerala on Friday.

Both teams have won and lost three games apiece in the KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021. However, Team Sapphire are second in the points table owing to having a better net run rate (-0.018) than Team Pearl, who are third with a net run rate of -0.338.

SAP vs PEA Probable Playing 11 today

Team Sapphire: Drishya Devan (wk), Ajanya T P, Ansu Sunil, Potti Manasvi, Ananya Pradeep, Aiswarya Lekshmi, Sajeevan Sajana, Sooya Sukumar, Diya Gireesh, Renjusha, Nandana

Team Pearl: Aswathy Babu (wk), Jisna Joseph, Ganesh Divya, Akhila Ponnukuttan, Gopika Gayathri Devi, Anju Rajan-I, Athira Sanal, Anusree Anil Kumar, Keerthi James, Loordh Nithya, Aleena Shibu

Match Details

SAP vs PEA, KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021, 16th Match

Date & Time: December 24th 2021, 1 PM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha, Kerala

Pitch Report

It hasn't been a high-scoring tournament so far, with the average first-innings score after 14 games being just 109 runs. Another bowling-friendly track may be in store at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha.

Today’s SAP vs PEA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Drishya Devan is the third-highest run-getter in the KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021, having amassed 221 runs at an average of 55.25.

Batter

Ajanya T P hasn't made an impact with the bat, but she has six wickets to her name.

All-rounders

Sajeevan Sajana has contributed magnificently with both the bat and ball in the KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021. She has scored 187 runs and taken seven wickets.

Anusree Anil Kumar has been in fine form with the ball, picking up eight wickets at an economy rate of 3.57.

Bowler

Keerthi James has returned with eight wickets at an economy rate of 5.21 in the KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021.

Top 5 best players to pick in SAP vs PEA Dream11 Prediction Team

Sajeevan Sajana (SAP): 521 points

Anusree Anil Kumar (PEA): 363 points

Keerthi James (PEA): 359 points

Drishya Devan (SAP): 336 points

Loordh Nithya (PEA): 359 points

Important stats for SAP vs PEA Dream11 Prediction Team

Drishya Devan: 221 runs

Sajeevan Sajana: 187 runs & 7 wickets

Keerthi James: 8 wickets

Anusree Anil Kumar: 8 wickets

SAP vs PEA Dream 11 Prediction (KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021)

Dream11 Team for Team Sapphire vs Team Pearl - KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021 Match 16.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Drishya Devan, Akhila Ponnukuttan, Ganesh Divya, Ajanya T P, Ananya Pradeep, Sajeevan Sajana, Sooya Sukumar, Anusree Anil Kumar, Loordh Nithya, Keerthi James, Diya Gireesh

Captain: Sajeevan Sajana. Vice-captain: Anusree Anil Kumar.

Dream11 Team for Team Sapphire vs Team Pearl - KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021 Match 16.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Drishya Devan, Aswathy Babu, Ganesh Divya, Ajanya T P, Ananya Pradeep, Sajeevan Sajana, Anju Rajan-I, Anusree Anil Kumar, Loordh Nithya, Keerthi James, Diya Gireesh

Captain: Sajeevan Sajana. Vice-captain: Keerthi James

