TET vs ATF Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Houston Open T20 match – June 23, 2023

The showdown between Texas Thunders (TET) and Atlanta Thunders (ATF) will get underway on Friday (June 23) at the Prairie View Cricket Complex in Texas at 1:30 am IST in the Houston Open T20 competition. This will be the third game for both teams.

As both teams approach the fag end of the tournament, the race for the playoffs is heating up. On that note, here's a look at the top three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain in your TET vs ATF Dream11 prediction team.

#3 Shubham Ranjane (TET) - 9 credits

Ranjane hails from Maharashtra, India, where he has played a lot of first-class cricket.

He has scored 263 runs at a remarkable average of 26.3, including a best score of 52*. He can equally be potent with the ball, as he has picked up 19 wickets at an average of 28.1, including best bowling figures of 3-18.

Ranjane is a true asset for his side with both bat and ball. We highly recommend you to feature him as a captain or vice-captain in your TET vs ATF Dream11 prediction team.

#2 Angelo Perera (ATF) - 9 credits

The Sri Lankan-born all-rounder can wreck a great deal of havoc with the ball and can score briskly late on. In his long illustrious T20 career, Perera has scored over 2000 runs at an average of 25.11, including a career-best score of 74*.

Moreover, he can do some damage with the ball, too, as has picked up 20 wickets. With a devastating strike rate of 18.7, Perera can be a very lethal customer to deal with. Hence, we highly recommended that you give him a go as a captain or vice-captain in your TET vs ATF Dream11 prediction team.

#1 Jay Pathak (ATF) - 8.5 credits

Pathak is a highly organized top-order batter who's a lovely timer of the ball. He has scored 171 runs at a very formidable strike rate of 130.13, registering a best score of 66 in 13 innings. He's a joy to watch once he gets going.

He's the one to watch out for as captain or vice-captain of your TET vs ATF Dream11 prediction team.

Poll : Who will fetch the most points in today's TET vs ATF Dream11 contest? Shubham Ranjane Angelo Perera 0 votes