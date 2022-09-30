TFL vs CBS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Japan Cricket league 2022, Match 3

The third match of the Japan Cricket League 2022 will see the Tokyo Falcons (TFL) squaring off against the Chiba Sharks (CBS) at the Sano International Cricket Ground on Saturday, October 1.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the TFL vs CBS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best picks and pitch report.

The Tokyo Falcons won their first match against the Tokyo Titans by four wickets. The Chiba Sharks, too, won their first match against the Tigers by an identical margin.

The Tokyo Falcons will give it their all to win the match and begin a winning streak in the tournament, but the Chiba Sharks have a better squad and are expected to win what promises to be a close encounter.

TFL vs CBS Match Details

The third match of the Japan Cricket League 2022 will be played on October 1 at the Sano International Cricket Ground. The game is set to take place at 6:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TFL vs CBS, Match 3

Date and Time: 30th September 2022, 6:30 AM IST

Venue: Sano International Cricket Ground

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sano International Cricket Ground appears to be a competitive one. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The last match played on this pitch was between the Chiba Sharks and the Tigers, where a total of 210 runs were scored for a loss of 14 wickets.

TFL vs CBS Form Guide

TFL - W

CBS - W

TFL vs CBS Probable Playing XI

TFL Playing XI

No injury updates

Sarfraz Petkar, Kuldeep Bisht (c), Manish Kapil, Sameep Dawar (wk), Ankit Chawla, Abhi Telang, Sanket Pandhari, Mitthankhediwale Shubham, Devendra Mishra, Shailaj Lal, C B Siddhart

CBS Playing XI

No injury updates

Tsuyoshi Takada (c), Marcus Thurgate (wk), Dhugal Bedingfield, Ibrahim Takahashi, Muneeb Siddique, Ashley Thurgate, Atiq Ahmed, Arsal Sohail, Meena Mahesh Kumar, Mohamed Hammad Khan, Hamid Bacha

TFL vs CBS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Dawar (1 match, 30 runs)

S Dawar is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and will have a high chance of scoring big. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumping. M Thurgate is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

T Takada (1 match, 39 runs)

S Petkar and T Takada are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Sohail has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

A Telang (1 match, 27 runs, 2 wickets)

I Takahashi and A Telang are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of ten overs. D Bedingfield is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

D Mishra (1 match, 3 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are H Bacha and D Mishra. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Thurgate is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

TFL vs CBS match captain and vice-captain choices

A Telang

A Telang is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of ten overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He smashed 27 runs and took two wickets in the last game.

D Mishra

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for bowlers, you can make D Mishra the captain of the grand league teams. He is also expected to bowl in the middle overs. He took three wickets in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for TFL vs CBS, Match 3

D Mishra 3 wickets 101 points A Telang 27 runs and 2 wickets 104 points T Takada 39 runs 58 points I Takahashi 28 runs and 1 wicket 88 points S Pandhari 20 runs and 2 wickets 95 points

Tokyo Falcons vs Chiba Sharks Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Tokyo Falcons vs Chiba Sharks Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Thurgate, S Dawar

Batters: T Takada, A Sohail, S Petkar

All-rounders: D Bedingfield, I Takahashi, A Telang

Bowlers: H Bacha, D Mishra, A Thurgate

Tokyo Falcons vs Chiba Sharks Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Dawar

Batters: T Takada, K Bisht, S Petkar

All-rounders: D Bedingfield, I Takahashi, A Telang, S Pandhari

Bowlers: H Bacha, D Mishra, M Kapil

