TFL vs TT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Japan Cricket League 2022 Match 1

The Tokyo Falcons (TFL) will take on the Tokyo Titans (TT) in the opening match of the Japan Cricket League 2022 at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Sano on Saturday, September 3. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the TFL vs TT Dream11 prediction fantasy tips.

With this being the first game of the tournament, both teams will be eyeing a winning start. Some players from both teams were part of the Japan T20 earlier this year and will want to use that experience in the Japan Cricket League 2022.

TFL vs TT Match Details

The first match of the Japan Cricket League 2022 between the Tokyo Falcons and the Tokyo Titans will be played on September 3 at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Sano. The game is set to take place at 6:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TFL vs TT, Match 1, Japan Cricket League 2022

Date & Time: 3rd September 2022, 6:30 AM IST

Venue: Sano International Cricket Ground, Sano

TFL vs TT Pitch Report

The track at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Sano is likely to be a good one to bat on, with teams having regularly posted big totals at the venue. But the pitch could also help the bowlers a bit.

TFL vs TT Probable Playing 11 today

Tokyo Falcons injury/team news.

No major injury concerns.

Tokyo Falcons Probable Playing XI:

Sagar Kamble, Manish Kapil, Sameep Dawar (wk), Shailaj Lal, Kuldeep Bisht (c), Susheel Chanakya, Sarfraz Petkar, Abhi Telang, Devendra Mishra, Mitthankhediwale Shubham, Ameya Keshkamat.

Tokyo Titans injury/team news.

No major injury concerns.

Tokyo Titans Probable Playing XI:

Ashish Neve (wk), Mohit Saini, Sudip Saha, Rahul Khedkar, Anil Chandraiah, Mandeep Singh-III, Raj Shahi Thakuri, Seenivasan Shanmugam, Rasika Chandimal, Riaz Mohammed, Shikhil Khaneja.

Today’s TFL vs TT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Sameep Dawar is a decent batter and is safe behind the stumps as well.

Top Batter Pick

Sagar Kamble is one of the premier batters for the TFL. He can hit boundaries regularly and score big at the top of the order.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sarfraz Petkar can contribute effectively with both the bat and ball and is an experienced campaigner in the TFL ranks.

Top Bowler Pick

Rasika Chandimal might be one of the bowlers to watch out for in the tournament. He bowls at decent pace and is a prime wicket-taking option for TT.

TFL vs TT match captain and vice-captain choices

Kuldeep Bisht

Kuldeep Bisht is a seam-bowling all-rounder who can make a significant impact with both the bat and ball. He is going to be a critical player for the TFL.

Mandeep Singh-III

Mandeep Singh-III may be one of the key players for TT. He can pick up wickets regularly and he can also tonk it around with the bat.

5 Must-picks for TFL vs TT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Kuldeep Bisht (TFL)

Devendra Mishra (TFL)

Sagar Kamble (TFL)

Mandeep Singh-III (TT)

Rasika Chandimal (TT)

TFL vs TT match expert tips

The all-rounders will be the ones to watch out for and might be crucial picks in the TFL vs TT games. They can contribute in multiple facets of the game and can make a big impact.

TFL vs TT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

TFL vs TT Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Sameep Dawar

Batters: Sagar Kamble, Mohit Saini, Sudip Saha

All-rounders: Kuldeep Bisht (c), Mandeep Singh-III (vc), Sarfraz Petkar, Raj Shahi Thakuri

Bowlers: Manish Kapil, Rasika Chandimal, Devendra Mishra

TFL vs TT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

TFL vs TT Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Ashish Neve

Batters: Sagar Kamble, Susheel Chanakya, Mohit Saini (vc)

All-rounders: Kuldeep Bisht, Mandeep Singh-III, Sarfraz Petkar

Bowlers: Manish Kapil (c), Rasika Chandimal, Devendra Mishra, Riaz Mohammed

Edited by Samya Majumdar