TGS vs BAW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for Nature Isle T10, Match 24

Titou Gorge Splashers will lock horns with Barana Aute Warriors in the 24th match of the Nature Isle T10 at Windsor Park in Dominica on Wednesday.

Titou Gorge Splashers are currently third in the points table, having won two out of three games. They emerged victorious by eight runs against Champagne Reef Divers in the last match.

Barana Aute Warriors, on the other hand, are sitting at the top of the standings, winning three out of four matches. They lost their last match against Valley Hikers by nine wickets.

TGS vs BAW Probable Playing 11 Today

TGS XI

Jerlani Robinson (WK), Lluvio Charles, Junior Jervier, Odiamar Honore, Shaheim Ceasar, Malakai Xavier, Vivan Titre, Johan Matthew, Elton Mark, Niall Payne, Ajaniam Tavernier.

BAW XI

Jervin Gian Benjamin (C & WK), Kurtney Anselm, Delroy Liverpool, Shamoy Williams, Kishawn Viville, Merwin Matthew, Andy Matthew, Jeremy Isaac, Fabien Benjamin, Dylan Joseph, Morrel Burton.

Match Details

TGS vs BAW, Nature Isle T10, Match 24

Date and Time: 1st June 2022, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Windsor Park, Dominica.

Pitch Report

The surface at Windsor Park is a balanced one. There is some sluggishness that will help the bowlers, but if the batters spend some time, they can slog easily. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two games played at the venue being 100 runs.

Today’s TGS vs BAW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Jervin Gian Benjamin: Benjamin can provide you with some crucial points from behind the stumps. He is the leading run-scorer for the Warriors with 275 runs in seven matches.

Batters

Kurtney Anselm: Anselm is a quality batter who can also pick up wickets with his part-time bowling. He has scored 99 runs and also picked up five wickets in seven matches.

Odiamar Honore: Honore has underperformed so far in the Nature Isle T10 but he is expected to contribute well in Wednesday's match. He has scored 58 runs while picking up a wicket in seven matches.

All-rounders

Merwin Matthew: Matthew has scored 98 runs at a strike rate of 188.46 in seven outings, while also picking up seven wickets. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Vivian Titre: Titre can provide you with some valuable fantasy points on Wednesday. He has scalped ten wickets while scoring 57 runs in the Nature Isle T10.

Bowlers

Dylan Joseph: Joseph has scalped six wickets at an economy rate of 7.64 in seven matches, while also scoring 35 runs. His batting ability in the lower middle-order could prove to be crucial in Wednesday's contest.

John Matthew: Matthew has picked up seven wickets in as many matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Top 5 best players to pick in TGS vs BAW Dream11 prediction team

Jervin Gian Benjamin (BAW) - 536 points

Jerlani Robinson (TGS) - 481 points

Vivian Titre (TGS) - 465 points

Merwin Matthew (BAW) - 416 points

Malakai Xavier (TGS) - 395 points

Important Stats for TGS vs BAW Dream11 prediction team

Jervin Gian Benjamin: 275 runs in 7 matches; SR - 229.17

Jerlani Robinson: 294 runs in 7 matches; SR - 184.91

Vivian Titre: 57 runs and 10 wickets in 7 matches; SR - 139.02 and ER - 9.54

Merwin Matthew: 98 runs and 7 wickets in 7 matches; SR - 188.46 and ER - 6.77

Malakai Xavier: 143 runs and 4 wickets in 7 matches; SR - 168.24 and ER - 9.06

TGS vs BAW Dream11 Prediction Today

TGS vs BAW Dream11 Prediction - Nature Isle T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jervin Gian Benjamin, Jerlani Robinson, Kurtney Anselm, Kishawn Viville, Odiamar Honore, Mervin Matthew, Malakai Xavier, Vivan Titre, Dylan Joseph, John Matthew, Niall Payne.

Captain: Merwin Matthew. Vice-captain: Jerlani Robinson.

TGS vs BAW Dream11 Prediction - Nature Isle T10

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jervin Gian Benjamin, Jerlani Robinson, Kurtney Anselm, Kishawn Viville, Odiamar Honore, Mervin Matthew, Malakai Xavier, Vivan Titre, Dylan Joseph, John Matthew, Elton Mark.

Captain: Jervin Gian Benjamin. Vice-captain: Merwin Matthew.

