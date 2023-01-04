TGS vs BAW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Nature Isle T10 2022, Match 29

The 29th game of the Nature Isle T10 2022 will see Titou Gorge Splashers (TGS) square off against the Barana Aute Warriors (BAW) at Windsor Park in Roseau on Wednesday (January 4). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the TGS vs BAW Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

The Splashers have won three of their nine games, while the Warriors have won five of their nine. The Splashers will look to win the game, but the Warriors are expected to prevail.

TGS vs BAW Match Details

The 29th game of the Nature Isle T10 2022 will be played on January 4 at Windsor Park in Roseau at 10:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: TGS vs BAW, Match 29

Date and Time: January 4, 2022; 10:30 pm IST

Venue: Windsor Park, Roseau

Pitch Report

The pitch at Windsor Park in Roseau is good for batting. Players with explosive prowess could make the best use of the short boundaries. The last game here between Sari Sari Sunrisers and Titou Gorge Splashers saw 215 runs scored for the loss of eight wickets.

TGS vs BAW Form Guide

TGS - Won 3 of their last 9 matches

BAW - Won 5 of their last 9 matches

TGS vs BAW Probable Playing XIs

TGS

No injury update

Jerlani Robinson (wk), Junior Jervier, Seandell Regis (c), Malakai Xavier, Tahj Tavernier, Kharmal Hamilton, Shaheim Ceasar, Niall Payne, Edmund Morancie, Vivian Titre, John Matthew

BAW

No injury updates

Jervin Benjamin (C), Mervin Matthew, Joel Mingo, Kurtney Anselm, Junior Henry (wk), Johnnel Eugene, Delroy Liverpool, Jelani Joseph, Gilon Tyson, Alvinison Jolly, Erwin Burton

TGS vs BAW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

J Benjamin

Benjamin is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. J Robinson is another good pick.

Batters

J Eugene

T Tavernier and Eugene are the two best batter picks. K Anselm played well in the last game, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

J Henry

M Xavier and Henry are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. M Matthew is another good pick.

Bowlers

J Joseph

The top bowler picks are Joseph and G Tyson. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. A Jolly is another good pick.

TGS vs BAW match captain and vice-captain choices

J Eugene

Eugene bats in the middle order and also completes his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a crucial innings here. He has earned 435 points in nine games.

J Robinson

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Robinson the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the top order and also keeps wickets. You could make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 456 points in nine games.

Five Must-Picks for TGS vs BAW, Match 29

J Eugene

J Henry

J Robinson

M Xavier

J Joseph

Titou Gorge Splashers vs Barana Aute Warriors Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Titou Gorge Splashers vs Barana Aute Warriors Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: J Benjamin, J Robinson

Batters: K Anselm, T Tavernier, J Eugene

All-rounders: M Matthew, M Xavier, J Henry

Bowlers: A Jolly, J Joseph, G Tyson, N Payne

Titou Gorge Splashers vs Barana Aute Warriors Dream11 Prediction , Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: J Robinson

Batters: K Anselm, T Tavernier, J Eugene

All-rounders: M Matthew, M Xavier, J Henry

Bowlers: A Jolly, J Joseph, G Tyson, K Hamilton

