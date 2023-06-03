TGS vs BAW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Nature Isle T10, Match 19

The 19th match of Nature Isle T10 will see the Titou Gorge Splashers (TGS) square off against the Barana Aute Warriors (BAW) at Windsor Park in Roseau on Saturday, June 3. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the TGS vs BAW Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

The Titou Gorge Splashers have played five matches in the tournament so far. They have managed to win two of these matches and lost three of them. They are currently the fifth team in the points table and will be looking to improve their position starting with a win in this match.

The Barana Aute Warriors are also struggling with their form. They have played six matches in the tournament and have lost four of them. They are currently at number four in the points table and much like their opponents will be looking to improve their position in the points table starting with a win in this match.

TGS vs BAW Probable Playing XIs

TGS Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

TGS Probable Playing XI

T Theophile, C Benjamin, J Robinson, S Anselm, K Cottoy, J Matthew, V Titre, M Xavier, K Hamilton, N Payne, and R Nicklaus.

BAW Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

BAW Probable Playing XI

J Gian Benjamin, J Eugene, J Henry, K Anselm, D Liverpool, K Viville, G Tyson, M Matthew, D Joseph, C Marcellin, and F Benjamin.

TGS vs BAW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

J Gian Benjamin

J Gian Benjamin has been in good touch with the bat in the tournament. He bats in the top order and that allows him a good number of deliveries to put a healthy score beside his name.

Batter

J Eugene

J Eugene has been in good form with the bat. He is a consistent run-getter and that makes him a safe pick for the match.

All-rounder

G Tyson

G Tyson has been in good form with both the bat and the ball. He can contribute in both innings of the match and that makes him a great pick from the all-rounder section.

Bowler

K Hamilton

K Hamilton is the prime wicket-taker for his team. He has been in form recently and can also contribute with the bat. Hamilton will be the best pick for the match from the bowler's section.

TGS vs BAW match captain and vice-captain choices

G Tyson

Tyson has been in great all-round form this tournament. He has contributed for the team with both the bat and the ball in crucial junctures. Tyson will be a safe choice as the captain or vice-captain for the match.

J Eugene

Eugene has been in good batting form so far. He can score runs at a good rate and has been pretty consistent. Eugene will be a great pick for the match as the captain or vice-captain.

Five Must-Picks for TGS vs BAW, Match 19

J Gian Benjamin

J Eugene

J Henry

G Tyson

K Hamilton

TGS vs BAW Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be a balanced one. All-rounders who bat in the top order and can also complete their quota of overs will be good picks for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level!!! For more fantasy tips, click here.

TGS vs BAW Dream11 Prediction, Match 19, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: J Gian Benjamin

Batters: J Henry, J Eugene, K Anselm, S Anselm

All-rounders: G Tyson, V Titre

Bowlers: R Nicklaus, D Joseph, K Hamilton, C Marcellin

