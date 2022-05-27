TGS vs CRD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Nature Isle T10 2022, Match 13

Titou Gorge Splashers will take on Champagne Reef Divers in the 13th match of the Nature Isle T10 2022 at Windsor Park in Dominica Rosseau on Friday.

Titou Gorge Splashers have been the most impressive side in the tournament this year. They have won three of the four games that they have played this season. They defeated Indian Rover Rangers by 15 runs in the previous match and are on top of the points table with six points to their account.

Champagne Reef Divers, meanwhile, haven’t exactly managed to get going. They have won just one of their four matches so far and are second in the standings. They lost their last game against Barana Aute Warriors by four runs.

TGS vs CRD Probable Playing 11 Today

TGS XI

Jerlani Robinson (c), Malakai Xavier, Odiamar Honore, Sarwan Lockhart, Vivian Titre, Elton Mark, Lluvio Charles, Ajanim Tavernier, Niall Payne, John Matthew, Shaheim Ceasar.

CRD XI

Jahseon Alexander, Jedd Joseph, Jervon Raphael, Joshua Sylvester, M Dafoe(wk), Micah Joseph, Nicholas Bruno, Adrian Matthew, Esmael Lendor, Kharmal Hamilton, Lee Louisy.

Match Details

TGS vs CRD, Nature Isle T10 2022, Match 13

Date and Time: May 27, 2022, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Windsor Park, Dominica Rosseau

Pitch Report

The track is expected to be sluggish and slower bowlers might find some assistance here. Both teams would love to put runs on the board first and then defend it in the second half.

Today's TGS vs CRD Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

J Robinson is a great choice for the wicket-keeper role. He is an explosive batter who can take on opposition bowling units in the middle order. He has scored 201 runs in four matches at an average of 100.50.

Batters

J Raphael will be hoping to improve his form. He has managed 64 runs in four matches and will be looking for a big knock here.

All-rounders

M Xavier is a brilliant all-rounder who has been in excellent form recently. He will be expected to be influential in this game. He has scored 75 runs and has scalped four wickets and could prove to be a wonderful captaincy choice for your TGS vs CRD Dream11 fantasy team.

V Titre is another player who has been in great form and should be in your Dream11 fantasy side. He has scored 23 runs and has taken six wickets as well.

Bowlers

K Hamilton has done wonders with the ball. He has scalped four wickets so far at an average of 11.50.

Top 5 best players to pick in TGS vs CRD Dream11 prediction team

J Robinson (TGS) – 319 points

M Xavier (TGS) – 287 points

V Titre (TGS) – 276 points

J Joseph (CRD) – 190 points

K Hamilton (CRD) – 184 points

Important stats for TGS vs CRD Dream11 prediction team

J Robinson: 201 runs

M Xavier: 75 runs and 4 wickets

V Titre: 23 runs and 6 wickets

K Hamilton: 4 wickets

TGS vs CRD Dream11 Prediction Today

TGS vs CRD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Robinson, J Joseph, O Honore, J Raphael, M Xavier, V Titre, S Ceasar, M Joseph, K Hamilton, J Matthew, L Louisy

Captain: M Xavier, Vice-Captain: V Titre

TGS vs CRD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Robinson, J Joseph, O Honore, N Bruno, J Raphael, M Xavier, V Titre, M Joseph, K Hamilton, J Matthew, L Louisy

Captain: J Robinson, Vice-Captain: J Joseph.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar