TGS vs CRD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Nature Isle T10 2022, Match 7

The 7th match (TGS vs CRD) of the Nature Isle T10 2022 will see Titou Gorge Splashers squaring off against Champagne Reef Drivers at Windsor Park in Roseau on Sunday, December 25. Ahead of this exciting match, here's everything you need to know about the TGS vs CRD Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Titou Gorge Splashers have won one of their last two matches and will be looking to continue their dominating performance in the tournament. Champagne Reef Drivers, on the other hand, have won none of their last two matches.

Champagne Reef Drivers will give it their all to win the match, but Titou Gorge Splashers are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

TGS vs CRD Match Details

The 7th match of the Nature Isle T10 2022 will be played on December 25 at Windsor Park in Roseau. The game is set to take place at 9:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TGS vs CRD, Match 7

Date and Time: 25th December 2022, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Windsor Park, Roseau

Pitch Report

The pitch at Windsor Park in Roseau is good for batting. Players with explosive abilities will be able to make the best use of short boundaries. The last match played on this pitch was between Titou Gorge Splashers and Sari Sari Sunrisers, where a total of 214 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

TGS vs CRD Form Guide

TGS - Won 1 of their last 2 matches

CRD - Won 0 of their last 2 matches

TGS vs CRD Probable Playing XI

TGS Playing XI

No injury updates

Kharmal Hamilton, Seandell Regis, Malakai Xavier, Edmund Morancie, Niall Payne, Vivian Titre, Jerlani Robinson (wk), Shaheim Caesar, Junior Jervier, John Matthew, Tahj Tavernier

CRD Playing XI

No injury updates

Oswald George, Jesse Marcellin, Micah Joseph, Sherquan Toussaint, Leniko Boucher (wk), Jedd Joseph, Yawani Regis, Lee Louisy, Jahseon Alexander, Alick Athanaze, Darron Nedd

TGS vs CRD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

L Boucher (1 match, 59 runs, 1 wicket)

L Boucher is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. J Robinson is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

T Tavernier (2 matches, 1 run, 4 wickets)

T Tavernier and A Athanaze are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Regis played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

V Titre (2 matches, 13 runs, 4 wickets)

M Xavier and V Titre are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. J Marcellin is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

D Nedd (2 matches, 15 runs, 1 wicket)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Hamilton and D Nedd. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. N Payne is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

TGS vs CRD match captain and vice-captain choices

V Titre

V Titre will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of two overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial inning in today's match. He has already smashed 13 runs and taken 4 wickets in the last two matches.

T Tavernier

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make T Tavernier as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has already taken 4 wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for TGS vs CRD, Match 7

V Titre - 13 runs and 4 wickets

T Tavernier - 1 runs and 4 wickets

L Boucher - 59 runs and 1 wicket

M Xavier - 53 runs

S Regis - 72 runs

Titou Gorge Splashers vs Champagne Reef Drivers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Titou Gorge Splashers vs Champagne Reef Drivers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: L Boucher, J Robinson

Batters: T Tavernier, S Regis, A Athanaze

All-rounders: M Xavier, J Marcellin, V Titre

Bowlers: D Nedd, N Payne, K Hamilton

Titou Gorge Splashers vs Champagne Reef Drivers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: L Boucher, J Robinson

Batters: T Tavernier, S Regis, A Athanaze

All-rounders: M Xavier, J Alexander, V Titre

Bowlers: D Nedd, S Caesar, K Hamilton

