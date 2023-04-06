TGS vs ETF Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Kuwait Ramadan T10 League 2023, Match 30

TGS will take on EcovertFM (ETF) in the 30th match of the Kuwait Ramadan T10 League 2023 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Friday, April 7. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the TGS vs ETF Dream11 prediction.

Both teams have been inconsistent in the Kuwait Ramadan T10 League 2023 so far and are stuck in the middle of the points table in Round B. TGS have played three games, returning with one win and two losses. EcovertFM, on the other hand, have one win, one loss, and one no-result to their name.

TGS vs ETF Match Details, Kuwait Ramadan T10 League 2023

The 30th match of the Kuwait Ramadan T10 League 2023 between TGS and EcovertFM will be played on April 7 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. The game is set to take place at 1:45 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TGS vs ETF, Match 30, Kuwait Ramadan T10 League 2023

Date & Time: April 7th 2023, 1:45 AM IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

TGS vs ETF Pitch Report

The track at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait has been an excellent one to bat on. Although teams have consistently racked up big scores at the venue, there could be something in it for both pacers and spinners.

TGS vs ETF Form Guide (Last 3 Matches)

TGS: L, W, L

EcovertFM: W, L, NR

TGS vs ETF Probable Playing 11 today

TGS Team/Injury News

No major injury concerns.

TGS Probable Playing XI: Meet Bhavsar, Omar Abdullah, Naveen Jacob, Bilal Tahir, Murshid Mustafa, Bashart Ali, Bikram Raj Karan, Praveen Rao, Abdullah Khan-I, Mirza Ahmed-I, Srinivas Krishna

EcovertFM Team/Injury News

No major injury concerns.

EcovertFM Probable Playing XI: Adnan Makrani, Naushad Malvankar, Dilshad Ahmad, Jacob Chacko, Naresh Areti, Nilesh Patidar, Nagendra Kasheppa, Fahad Zahid, Muhammad Nadim Anwar, Raviraj Subaya Shetty, Savio Alvares

Today’s TGS vs ETF Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Naveen Jacob (2 matches, 56 runs)

Naveen Jacob has been batting really well in the Kuwait Ramadan T10 League 2023. He has accumulated 56 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 180.65.

Top Batter Pick

Omar Abdullah (2 matches, 62 runs)

Omar Abdullah has scored 62 runs in two innings while striking at 193.75. He has hit five sixes and as many fours.

Top All-rounder Pick

Nilesh Patidar (3 matches, 37 runs, 4 wickets)

Nilesh Patidar has been quite effective with both the bat and ball. He has scored 37 runs at a strike rate of 185 in addition to picking up four wickets at an economy rate of 7.83.

Top Bowler Pick

Muhammad Nadim Anwar (2 matches, 3 wickets)

Muhammad Nadim Anwar taken three wickets in two Kuwait Ramadan T10 League 2023 matches at an economy rate of 7.83.

TGS vs ETF match captain and vice-captain choices

Bilal Tahir (2 matches, 71 runs, 1 wicket)

Bilal Tahir has been in fantastic form with the bat. He has amassed 71 runs while striking at 295.83. His off-spin, meanwhile, has yielded one wicket at an economy rate of 7.33.

Adnan Makrani (3 matches, 44 runs, 4 wickets)

Adnan Makrani has scored 44 runs at a strike rate of 112.82 and has also chipped in with four wickets.

5 Must-picks with player stats for TGS vs ETF Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Bilal Tahir 71 runs & 1 wicket in 2 matches Adnan Makrani 44 runs & 4 wickets in 3 matches Nilesh Patidar 37 runs & 4 wickets in 3 matches Omar Abdullah 62 runs in 2 matches Naveen Jacob 56 runs in 2 matches

TGS vs ETF match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent and impactful all-rounders who could be key in this game. Thus, the likes of Adnan Makrani, Bilal Tahir, Nilesh Patidar, and Bashart Ali will be the ones to watch out for in the TGS vs ETF contest.

TGS vs ETF Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

TGS vs ETF Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Naushad Malvankar, Naveen Jacob, Meet Bhavsar

Batters: Omar Abdullah (c), Dilshad Ahmad

All-rounders: Adnan Makrani (vc), Bilal Tahir, Nilesh Patidar, Bashart Ali

Bowlers: Muhammad Nadim Anwar, Abdullah Khan-I

TGS vs ETF Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

TGS vs ETF Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Naveen Jacob, Meet Bhavsar

Batters: Omar Abdullah, Dilshad Ahmad

All-rounders: Adnan Makrani, Fahad Zahid, Bilal Tahir (c), Nilesh Patidar (vc), Bashart Ali

Bowlers: Abdullah Khan-I, Raviraj Subaya Shetty

