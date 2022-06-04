TGS vs IRR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Nature Isle T10 2022, Semi-Final 1

Titou Gorge Splashers will take on Indian River Rowers in the first semi-final of the Nature Isle T10 2022 at the Windsor Park in Dominica Rosseau on Saturday.

Titou Gorge Splashers have been in mesmerising form this season. They have won eight of their 10 matches and finished on top of the points table. Meanwhile, Indian River Rowers have won only four of their 10 games. They finished second in the points table and it could prove to be an interesting encounter.

TGS vs IRR Probable Playing 11 Today

TGS XI

Jerlani Robinson (c), Malakai Xavier, Odiamar Honore, Sarwan Lockhart, Vivian Titre, Elton Mark, Lluvio Charles, Ajanim Tavernier, Niall Payne, John Matthew, Shaheim Ceasar

IRR XI

Vincent Lewis (c), Rick James, Deon Burton, Sherlon George, Garvin Marcellin, Savio Anselm, Sherwin Labassiere, Tyrese LeBlanc, Joel Durand, Clement Marcellin, Jamarley Benjamin

Match Details

TGS vs IRR, Nature Isle T10 2022, Semi-Final 1

Date and Time: 4th June, 2022, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Windsor Park, Dominica Rosseau

Pitch Report

The track is expected to be sluggish and slower bowlers might find some assistance here. Both teams would love to put runs on the board first and then defend it in the second half.

Today’s TGS vs IRR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

J Robinson is an excellent choice for the wicket-keeper role for your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He is the top-scorer in the tournament at the moment and has scored 343 runs at an average of 57.16 and a strike rate close to 190.

Batters

S Anselm is a top choice with the bat. He has been in good form and has a fearless approach where he likes to take on the bowlers early on.

All-rounders

V Lewis is a wonderful all-rounder who will be looking to assert himself here. He has scored 190 runs at a strike rate of over 154 and has also picked up 11 at a stunning average of 12.90. He will be a wonderful captaincy choice for your TGS vs IRR Dream11 Fantasy Team.

V Titre is another player you must have on your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He is the leading wicket-taker in the competition with 13 scalps and has also been great with the bat, adding 89 runs.

Bowlers

J Matthew has also done a great job with the ball. He has scalped 12 wickets so far and has maintained a brilliant economy rate of 6.28.

Top 5 best players to pick in TGS vs IRR Dream11 prediction team

V Lewis (IRR) – 740 points

J Robinson (TGS) – 641 points

V Titre (TGS) – 633 points

M Xavier (TGS) – 546 points

D Burton (IRR) – 530 points

Important stats for TGS vs IRR Dream11 prediction team

V Lewis: 190 runs and 11 wickets

J Robinson: 343 runs

V Titre: 89 runs and 13 wickets

M Xavier: 203 runs and 5 wickets

D Burton: 278 runs

TGS vs IRR Dream11 Prediction Today

TGS vs IRR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Robinson, D Burton, S Anselm, J Durand, J Jervier, V Lewis, V Titre, M Xavier, J Matthew, C Marcellin, N Payne

Captain: V Lewis, Vice-Captain: V Titre

TGS vs IRR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Robinson, D Burton, S Anselm, J Durand, J Jervier, V Lewis, V Titre, M Xavier, J Matthew, L Magloire, C Marcellin

Captain: J Robinson, Vice-Captain: M Xavier

