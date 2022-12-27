TGS vs IRR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Nature Isle T10, Match 12

Titou Gorge Splashers will lock horns with Indian River Rowers in the 12th match of the Nature Isle T10 at Windsor Park in Roseau on Wednesday, December 28. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the TGS vs IRR Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Titou Gorge Splashers have failed to win the lone match they have played so far and are in the fourth spot. They lost their opening game against Champagne Reef Divers by eight wickets. Indian River Rowers have a similar record and are currently fifth in the standings. They lost their first game against Valley Hikers by 28 runs.

TGS vs IRR Match Details, Nature Isle T10

The 12th match of the Nature Isle T10 will be played at Windsor Park in Roseau on December 28. The match is set to take place at 12:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TGS vs IRR, Nature Isle T10, Match 12

Date and Time: 28th December 2022, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Windsor Park, Roseau

SOP vs SIN Pitch Report

The track at Windsor Park in Roseau generally favors the batters, who will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, bowlers will have to maintain tight lines and lengths to control the flow of runs. The last three out of the five matches played at the venue have been won by the teams batting first.

Last 5 Matches (Nature Isle T10)

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average first-innings score: 110

Average second-innings score: 95

TGS vs IRR Form Guide (Nature Isle T10)

TGS: L

IRR: L

TGS vs IRR probable playing 11s for today’s match

TGS injury/team news

No major injury updates.

TGS Probable Playing 11

Jerlani Robinson, Tahj Tavernier, Edmund Morancie, Seandell Regis, Junior Jervier, Vivian Titre, John Matthew, Malakai Xavier, Kharmal Hamilton, Shaheim Ceasar, Niall Payne.

IRR injury/team news

No major injury updates.

IRR Probable Playing 11

Deon Burton, Stephen Naitram, Savio Anselm, Joel Durand, Noelle Leo, Ashwan Lockhart, Vincent Lewis, Daneal Dupigny, Clement Marcellin, Anderson Burton, Ken Jean.

TGS vs IRR Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Stephen Naitram (3 matches, 108 runs, Strike Rate: 203.77)

Naitram has been in fabulous form with the bat, smashing 108 runs in three Nature Isle T10 matches. He could be a great wicketkeeper pick for your fantasy team.

Top Batter Pick

Seandell Regis (3 matches, 83 runs, Strike Rate: 180.43)

Seandell has smashed 83 runs in three matches and is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Vivian Titre (3 matches, 14 runs and 5 wickets, Strike Rate: 140 and Economy Rate: 9.83)

Vivian is a genuine match-winner who has managed to pick up five wickets and score 14 runs in three matches.

Top Bowler Pick

Anderson Burton (3 matches, 17 runs and 2 wickets, Strike Rate: 130.77 and Economy Rate: 10.25)

Burton can contribute with the bat as well, having scored 17 runs in addition to taking two wickets in three games.

TGS vs IRR match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Vivian Titre

Titre has picked up five wickets while also scoring 14 runs in three Nature Isle T10 matches.

Stephen Naitram

Naitram has been consistent in the tournament, scoring 108 runs in three matches.

5 Must-pick players with stats for TGS vs IRR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Stephen Naitram: 108 runs in 3 matches

Tahj Tavernier: 4 wickets in 3 matches

Vivian Titre: 14 runs and 5 wickets in 3 matches

Anderson Burton: 17 runs and 2 wickets in 3 matches

Seandell Regis: 83 runs in 3 matches

TGS vs IRR match expert tips

Vivian Titre could prove to be a wise multiplier choice for the TGS vs IRR game as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this TGS vs IRR match, click here!

TGS vs IRR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 12, Head to Head League

TGS vs IRR Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 12, Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: Jerlani Robinson, Stephen Naitram (vc)

Batters: Noelle Leo, Seandell Regis, Tahj Tavernier

All-rounders: Vivian Titre (c), Malakai Xavier, Vincent Lewis

Bowlers: Clement Marcellin, Anderson Burton, Niall Payne

TGS vs IRR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 12, Grand League

TGS vs IRR Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 12, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Jerlani Robinson, Stephen Naitram, Deon Burton (vc)

Batters: Noelle Leo, Seandell Regis, Joel Durand

All-rounders: Vivian Titre (c), Malakai Xavier

Bowlers: Clement Marcellin, Anderson Burton, Kharmal Hamilton

Poll : 0 votes