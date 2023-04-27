TGS vs KRM Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Kuwait T20 Champions Trophy match - April 27th, 2023  

TGS (TGS) and KRM Panthers (KRM) are set to lock horns in the Kuwait T20 Champions Trophy on Thursday, April 27. The TGS vs KRM match will take place at the Sulabiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait.

The T20 tournament has been a spectacle thus far, with high-scoring encounters and bowlers not finding it easy to keep the batters silent. TGS and KRM Panthers will look to start their campaign on a positive note.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for TGS vs KRM. Pick your players wisely.

#3 Sunil Musthafa (KRM) – 8.5 credits

Sunil Musthafa is a useful cricketer and should be picked for the TGS vs KRM match. He is a handy all-rounder to have in your fantasy teams. The right-handed batter has scored 238 runs from 15 matches at an average of 21.64 and a strike rate of 116.67 with two half-centuries to his name. He has also picked up 10 wickets at an economy rate of 8.89.

#2 Khadarvalli Shaik (KRM) – 9 credits

Khadarvalli Shaik is a more than handy cricketer and fantasy users should have him in their teams for the TGS vs KRM match. In six matches, Shaik has scored 245 runs at an average of 61.25 and a strike rate of 171.33 with three half-centuries to his name. He also has four wickets to his name at a pretty decent economy rate of 7.50.

#1 Nilesh Patidar (TGS) – 9 credits

Nilesh Patidar is an experienced cricketer and fantasy users should pick him for the TGS vs KRM game. The right-handed batter has scored 342 runs from 14 matches at an average of 24.43 and a strike rate of 149.34 with two half-centuries to show for his efforts. He has also picked up eight wickets at an economy rate of 7.98.

Poll : Who will fetch the most points in today's TGS vs KRM Dream11 contest? Sunil Musthafa Khadarvalli Shaik 0 votes