TGS vs SSS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Nature Isle T10, Match 6

Titou Gorge Splashers will be up against Sari Sari Sunrisers in the sixth match of the Nature Isle T10 at Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica, on Sunday, December 25.
Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the TGS vs SSS Dream11 Fantasy prediction.
Titou Gorge Splashers have lost their opening match against Barana Auto Warriors by 23 runs and are fourth in the points table. Sari Sari Sunrisers, on the other hand, won their opening match against The Valley Hikers by seven wickets and are second in the points table.
TGS vs SSS Match Details
The sixth match of the Nature Isle T10 will be played on Dec 25 at Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica in West Indies. The match is set to take place at 12:00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
TGS vs SSS, Nature Isle T10, Match 6
Date and Time: 25 December 2022, 12:00 am IST
Venue: Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica.
TGS vs SSS Pitch Report
The track at the Windsor Park Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand. The last two out of four matches played here have been won by the teams batting first.
Last 5 Matches (this tournament)
Matches won by teams batting first: 2
Matches won by teams bowling first: 2
Average first-innings score: 90
Average second-innings score: 85
TGS vs SSS Form Guide (Last match)
Titou Gorge Splashers: L
Sari Sari Sunrisers: W
TGS vs SSS probable playing 11s for today’s match
TGS Injury/Team News
No major injury updates.
TGS Probable Playing 11
Jerlani Robinson, Tahj Tavernier, Edmund Morancie, Seandell Regis, Junior Jervier, Kassim Peltier, Vivian Titre, John Matthew, Kharmal Hamilton, Shaheim Ceasar, Niall Payne.
SSS Injury/Team News
No major injury updates.
SSS Probable Playing 11
Casimir Benjamin, Adrien Matthew, Stephan Pascal, Jason Parris, Kershaskie Lewis, Kirsten Casimir, Shane Shillingford, Sadrack Descartes, Redhead Nicklaus, Abishai Etienne, Kimiah Straun.
TGS vs SSS Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper pick
Casimir Benjamin (1 match, 32 runs, Strike Rate: 177.78)
Benjamin, who played a match-winning innings in the opening match, is the best wicketkeeper pick. He scored 32 runs at a strike rate of 177.78 in the opening match.
Top Batter pick
Seandell Regis (1 match, 52 runs, Strike Rate: 185.71)
Seandell is an experienced middle-order batter who knows how to anchor an innings. He scored 52 runs at a strike rate of 185.71 in the first match.
Top All-rounder pick
Vivian Titre (1 match, 12 runs and 1 wicket, Strike Rate: 200.00 and Economy Rate: 10.00)
Vivian is a terrific player who is expected to be at his best in this game. He picked up one wicket in the opening match, while also scoring 12 runs at a strike rate of 200.00.
Top Bowler pick
Redhead Nicklaus (1 match, 2 wickets, Economy Rate: 3.50)
Redhead can keep things tight and pick up wickets at regular intervals. He picked up two wickets in the first match at an economy rate of 3.50.
TGS vs SSS match captain and vice-captain choices
Vivian Titre
Vivian is a dependable bet for the captaincy as he was phenomenal in the tournament so far. He picked up one wicket in the opening match while also scoring 12 runs.
Casimir Benjamin
Benjamin is an excellent contender for the captaincy for this match. He scored 32 runs in the first match at a strike rate of 177.78.
5 Must-picks with players stats for TGS vs SSS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Seandell Regis: 52 runs in 1 match
Redhead Nicklaus: 2 wickets in 1 match
Casimir Benjamin: 32 runs in 1 match
Shane Shillingford: 1 wicket in 1 match
Vivian Titre: 12 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match
TGS vs SSS match expert tips
Seandell Regis could prove to be a wise multiplier choice for your fantasy team considering his recent form.
Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this TGS vs SSS match, click here!
TGS vs SSS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 6, Head-to-Head League
TGS vs SSS Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League
Wicketkeeper: Casimir Benjamin.
Batters: Seandell Regis, Kershaskie Lewis, Stephan Pascal.
All-rounders: Sadrack Descartes, Vivian Titre, Malakai Xavier, Shane Shillingford.
Bowlers: Kharmal Hamilton, Niall Payne, Redhead Nicklaus.
TGS vs SSS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 6, Grand League
TGS vs SSS Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Jerlani Robinson, Casimir Benjamin.
Batters: Seandell Regis, Kershaskie Lewis, Stephan Pascal.
All-rounders: Sadrack Descartes, Vivian Titre, Shane Shillingford.
Bowlers: Kharmal Hamilton, Niall Payne, Abishai Etienne.
