TGS vs SSS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Nature Isle T10, Match 6

Titou Gorge Splashers will be up against Sari Sari Sunrisers in the sixth match of the Nature Isle T10 at Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica, on Sunday, December 25.

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the TGS vs SSS Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Titou Gorge Splashers have lost their opening match against Barana Auto Warriors by 23 runs and are fourth in the points table. Sari Sari Sunrisers, on the other hand, won their opening match against The Valley Hikers by seven wickets and are second in the points table.

TGS vs SSS Match Details

The sixth match of the Nature Isle T10 will be played on Dec 25 at Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica in West Indies. The match is set to take place at 12:00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TGS vs SSS, Nature Isle T10, Match 6

Date and Time: 25 December 2022, 12:00 am IST

Venue: Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica.

TGS vs SSS Pitch Report

The track at the Windsor Park Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand. The last two out of four matches played here have been won by the teams batting first.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average first-innings score: 90

Average second-innings score: 85

TGS vs SSS Form Guide (Last match)

Titou Gorge Splashers: L

Sari Sari Sunrisers: W

TGS vs SSS probable playing 11s for today’s match

TGS Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

TGS Probable Playing 11

Jerlani Robinson, Tahj Tavernier, Edmund Morancie, Seandell Regis, Junior Jervier, Kassim Peltier, Vivian Titre, John Matthew, Kharmal Hamilton, Shaheim Ceasar, Niall Payne.

SSS Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

SSS Probable Playing 11

Casimir Benjamin, Adrien Matthew, Stephan Pascal, Jason Parris, Kershaskie Lewis, Kirsten Casimir, Shane Shillingford, Sadrack Descartes, Redhead Nicklaus, Abishai Etienne, Kimiah Straun.

TGS vs SSS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Casimir Benjamin (1 match, 32 runs, Strike Rate: 177.78)

Benjamin, who played a match-winning innings in the opening match, is the best wicketkeeper pick. He scored 32 runs at a strike rate of 177.78 in the opening match.

Top Batter pick

Seandell Regis (1 match, 52 runs, Strike Rate: 185.71)

Seandell is an experienced middle-order batter who knows how to anchor an innings. He scored 52 runs at a strike rate of 185.71 in the first match.

Top All-rounder pick

Vivian Titre (1 match, 12 runs and 1 wicket, Strike Rate: 200.00 and Economy Rate: 10.00)

Vivian is a terrific player who is expected to be at his best in this game. He picked up one wicket in the opening match, while also scoring 12 runs at a strike rate of 200.00.

Top Bowler pick

Redhead Nicklaus (1 match, 2 wickets, Economy Rate: 3.50)

Redhead can keep things tight and pick up wickets at regular intervals. He picked up two wickets in the first match at an economy rate of 3.50.

TGS vs SSS match captain and vice-captain choices

Vivian Titre

Vivian is a dependable bet for the captaincy as he was phenomenal in the tournament so far. He picked up one wicket in the opening match while also scoring 12 runs.

Casimir Benjamin

Benjamin is an excellent contender for the captaincy for this match. He scored 32 runs in the first match at a strike rate of 177.78.

5 Must-picks with players stats for TGS vs SSS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Seandell Regis: 52 runs in 1 match

Redhead Nicklaus: 2 wickets in 1 match

Casimir Benjamin: 32 runs in 1 match

Shane Shillingford: 1 wicket in 1 match

Vivian Titre: 12 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match

TGS vs SSS match expert tips

Seandell Regis could prove to be a wise multiplier choice for your fantasy team considering his recent form.

TGS vs SSS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 6, Head-to-Head League

TGS vs SSS Dream11 Prediction - Nature Isle T10

TGS vs SSS Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Casimir Benjamin.

Batters: Seandell Regis, Kershaskie Lewis, Stephan Pascal.

All-rounders: Sadrack Descartes, Vivian Titre, Malakai Xavier, Shane Shillingford.

Bowlers: Kharmal Hamilton, Niall Payne, Redhead Nicklaus.

TGS vs SSS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 6, Grand League

TGS vs SSS Dream11 Prediction - Nature Isle T10

TGS vs SSS Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Jerlani Robinson, Casimir Benjamin.

Batters: Seandell Regis, Kershaskie Lewis, Stephan Pascal.

All-rounders: Sadrack Descartes, Vivian Titre, Shane Shillingford.

Bowlers: Kharmal Hamilton, Niall Payne, Abishai Etienne.

