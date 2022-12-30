TGS vs TVH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Nature Isle T10 2022, Match 18

The 18th match of the Nature Isle T10 2022 will see the Titou Gorge Splashers (TGS) squaring off against The Valley Hikers (TVH) at Windsor Park in Roseau on Saturday, December 31.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the TGS vs TVH Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch reports.

Valley Hikers and Gorge Splashers will be looking to win this match and get their campaign back on track. Both teams have lost three of their first five matches. The Valley Hikers are currently fourth in the points table, a position ahead of their opponents owing to a better net run rate.

In the last match where these two teams played against each other, the Splashers won by nine wickets.

TGS vs TVH Match Details

The 18th match of the Nature Isle T10 2022 will be played on December 31 at Windsor Park in Roseau. The game is set to take place at 12:30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TGS vs TVH, Match 18

Date and Time: 31 December 2022, 12:30 am IST

Venue: Windsor Park, Roseau

TGS vs TVH Pitch Report

The pitch at Windsor Park has favored batting so far. But the bowlers have also had their say on the pitch. Explosive batters can be productive on the pitch.

Last 5 Matches at the venue

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams batting second: 3

Average first-innings score: 99

Average second-innings score: 81

TGS vs TVH Form Guide

TGS - Won three of their last four matches

TVH - Won two of their last four matches

TGS vs TVH Probable Playing XI

TGS team/injury news

No major injury updates.

TGS Playing XI

Jerlani Robinson (wk), Seandell Regis, Malakai Xavier (c), Kharmal Hamilton, Junior Jervier, Shaheim Caesar, Tahj Tavernier, Edmund Morancie, Vivian Titre, John Matthews, Fitz Frederick.

TVH team/injury news

No major injury updates

TVH Playing XI

Sherlon George, Gidron Pope, Kyle Cabey, Alex Antoine, Brian Joseph, Jamie James, Delaney Alexander, Rick James (wk), Odiamar Honore, Elton Mark, Kevin James.

TGS vs TVH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Jerlani Robinson (5 Matches, 232 Points)

Jerlani Robinson has averaged 46.4 points per match in this tournament so far. He is the best player for the match in the wicketkeeper category.

Batter

Gidron Pope (5 Matches, 506 Points)

Gidron Pope has been in dream form in this tournament. His consistency in delivering the goods in the tournament makes him a must-pick for the match.

All-rounder

Vivian Titre (5 Matches, 227 Points)

Vivian Titre has been there with some average performances in the tournament. Titre's presence will ensure some points in the match.

Bowler

Jamie James (5 Matches, 257 Points)

Jamie James has been picking up wickets regularly to give points. James' presence in the team for the match will be beneficial.

TGS vs TVH match top captain and vice-captain choices

Gidron Pope

Gidron Pope's consistency in the tournament makes him the best choice for the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Vivian Titre

Vivian Titre is a very effective all-rounder. The fact that he is regularly contributing with both bat and ball makes him a very good choice for the captain or vice-captain.

TGS vs TVH Top 5 must picks for the match

Jerlani Robinson - 232 Points in 5 Matches

Gidron Pope - 506 Points in 5 Matches

Vivian Titre - 227 Points in 5 Matches

Jamie James - 257 Points in 5 Matches

Alex Antoine - 217 Points in 5 Matches

TGS vs TVH Match Expert Tips

Alex Antoine has done a more than decent job with the ball in the tournament. His wicket-taking skills while staying economical might make him a very important pick for the match.

TGS vs TVH Dream 11 Prediction Today, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Jerlani Robinson.

Batters: Gidron Pope, Tahj Tavernier, Seandell Regis.

All-rounders: Vivian Titre, John Matthew, Malakai Xavier, Delaney Alexander.

Bowlers: Alex Antoine, Jamie James, Niall Payne.

TGS vs TVH Dream 11 Prediction Today, Grand League

