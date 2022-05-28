TGS vs VH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for Nature Isle T10, Match 16

Titou Gorge Splashers will lock horns with Valley Hikers in the 16th match of the Nature Isle T10 at Windsor Park in Dominica on Saturday.

Titou Gorge Splashers have won four out of their five matches and are comfortably perched atop the points table. They beat Champagne Reef Divers by eight wickets in their last match.

Valley Hikers, on the other hand, have won only two out of their five matches and are currently placed in the fourth spot in the points table. They registered a massive 59-run victory over Sari Sari Sunrisers in their last match.

TGS vs VH Probable Playing 11 Today

TGS XI

Jerlani Robinson (C), Malakai Xavier, Ajanim Tavernier (WK), Sarwan Lockhart, Vivian Titre, Odiamar Honore, Elton Mark, Tyrone George, Niall Payne, John Matthew, Shaheim Ceasar

VH XI

Kevin James (C), Kyle Cabey, Yawani Regis (WK), John Fabien, Delaney Alexander, Jamie James, Sharkeem Thomas, Kyle James, Jesse Marcellin, Quinton Hilaire, Clemenson Leblanc

Match Details

TGS vs VH, Nature Isle T10, Match 16

Date and Time: May 28, 2022, 09:30 PM IST

Venue: Windsor Park, Dominica

Pitch Report

The pitch at Windsor Park has been in favor of bowlers in the last couple of matches. The wicket tends to further slow down as the match progresses and it becomes difficult to bat on in the second half.

Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last three games played at the venue being 96 runs.

Today's TGS vs VH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Jerlani Robinson: Robinson is currently the leading run-scorer so far this season with 254 runs in five matches.

Batters

John Fabien: Fabien is the second-highest run-scorer for Valley Hikers this season and has led the team from the front. In the last two matches, he has scored 42 runs at an unbelievable strike rate of 247+.

Clemenson Leblanc: Leblanc scored an unbeaten 18 runs off just 11 deliveries in the last match against Sari Sari Sunrisers. He could also play a big knock in this upcoming match.

All-rounders

Vivian Titre: Titre is a top-quality all-rounder who can single-handedly win games for his side. He has scored 48 runs and also picked up seven wickets in five matches.

Kyle Cabey: Cabey can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball in this upcoming fixture. In five matches, he has scored 35 runs and also picked up six wickets.

Bowlers

John Matthew: Matthew will lead the bowling attack for Titou Gorge Splashers in this upcoming match. He has bowled pretty well in the last couple of matches, scalping six wickets in the Nature Isle T10.

Jamie James: James has scored 10 runs while picking up four wickets in five matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in TGS vs VH Dream11 prediction team

Jerlani Robinson (TGS) - 412 points

Vivian Titre (TGS) - 349 points

Malakai Xavier (TGS) - 295 points

Kyle Cabey (VH) - 254 points

John Matthew (TGS) - 220 points

Important Stats for TGS vs VH Dream11 prediction team

Jerlani Robinson: 254 runs in 5 matches

Vivian Titre: 48 runs and 7 wickets in 5 matches

Kyle Cabey: 35 runs and 6 wickets in 5 matches

Malakai Xavier: 75 runs and 4 wickets in 5 matches

Kevin James: 92 runs in 4 matches

TGS vs VH Dream11 Prediction Today

TGS vs VH Dream11 Prediction - Nature Isle T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jerlani Robinson, John Fabien, Clemenson Leblanc, Sarwan Lockhart, Kyle Cabey, Kevin James, Malakai Xavier, Vivian Titre, Delaney Alexander, Jamie James, John Matthew

Captain: Kyle Cabey. Vice-captain: Vivian Titre

TGS vs VH Dream11 Prediction - Nature Isle T10

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jerlani Robinson, John Fabien, Kyle James, Clemenson Leblanc, Kyle Cabey, Malakai Xavier, Vivian Titre, Delaney Alexander, Jamie James, John Matthew, Elton Mark

Captain: Jerlani Robinson. Vice-captain: Malakai Xavier.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar