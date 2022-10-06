TL-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022, Match 12

Thailand Women (TL-W) will take on the United Arab Emirates Women (UAE-W) in the 12th match of the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on Friday, September 7. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the TL-W vs UAE-W Dream11 prediction.

Thailand Women will be full of confidence ahead of the match. Despite losing their first two games against Bangladesh Women and Sri Lanka Women, they bounced back superbly to beat Pakistan Women.

The United Arab Emirates Women also lost their first two matches against Sri Lanka Women and India Women before beating Malaysia Women.

TL-W vs UAE-W Match Details, Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022

The 12th match of the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 between Thailand Women and the United Arab Emirates Women will be played on October 7 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet. The game is set to take place at 8:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TL-W vs UAE-W, Match 12, Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022

Date & Time: October 7th 2022, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Live Streaming: Star Sports

Live Telecast: Hotstar

TL-W vs UAE-W Pitch Report

Only two games have been played at the main ground of the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. Scores of 116 and 129 have been posted batting first and the track has assisted the spinners quite a bit. More of the same can be expected from this game and a score of around 130 could be a winning one.

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

Average 1st-innings score: 123

Average 2nd-innings score: 79

TL-W vs UAE-W Form Guide (Last 3 Matches)

Thailand Women: W, L, L

United Arab Emirates Women: W, L, L

TL-W vs UAE-W Probable Playing 11 today

Thailand Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

Thailand Women Probable Playing XI: Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Natthakan Chantham, Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Chanida Sutthiruang, Sornnarin Tippoch, Phannita Maya, Rosenan Kanoh, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Nattaya Boochatham, Thipatcha Putthawong, Aphisara Suwanchonrathi.

United Arab Emirates Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

United Arab Emirates Women Probable Playing XI: Theertha Satish, Esha Rohit Oza, Kavisha Kumari Egodage, Natasha Cherriath, Khushi Sharma, Chaya Mughal (c), Priyanjali Jain (wk), Indhuja Nandakumar, Vaishnave Mahesh, Siya Gokhale, Mahika Gaur.

Today’s TL-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Theertha Satish (3 matches, 82 runs)

Theertha Satish has been batting well. The UAE Women’s wicketkeeper-batter has scored 82 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 102.50.

Top Batter Pick

Natthakan Chantham (3 matches, 88 runs)

Natthakan Chantham has been in excellent form with the bat. She has amassed 88 runs, including a match-winning 61 off 51 balls (five fours and two sixes) against Pakistan Women, in three innings.

Top All-rounder Pick

Chaya Mughal (3 matches, 30 runs, 2 wickets)

Chaya Mughal has been in good form with both the bat and ball. The UAE Women’s all-rounder has scored 30 runs and picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 5.70.

Top Bowler Pick

Mahika Gaur (3 matches, 4 wickets)

Mahika Gaur seems to be very consistent with the ball. She has taken four wickets in three matches at an economy rate of 5.58.

TL-W vs UAE-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Vaishnave Mahesh (3 matches, 4 wickets)

Vaishnave Mahesh has been bowling really well. The 15-year-old leg-spinner has taken four wickets in three games at an economy rate of 4.90.

Thipatcha Putthawong (3 matches, 4 wickets)

Thipatcha Putthawong has been in top form with the ball. The 18-year-old left-arm spinner has returned with four scalps from three encounters at an economy rate of 5.83.

5 Must-picks with player stats for TL-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Chaya Mughal 30 runs & 2 wickets in 2 matches Vaishnave Mahesh 4 wickets in 3 matches Thipatcha Putthawong 4 wickets in 3 matches Natthakan Chantham 88 runs in 3 matches Mahika Gaur 4 wickets in 3 matches

TL-W vs UAE-W match expert tips

The conditions are most likely to favor the spinners, who can be backed as captaincy picks. Thus, the likes of Nattaya Boochatham, Thipatcha Putthawong, Vaishnave Mahesh, and Esha Oza Rohit could be key in the TL-W vs UAE-W game.

TL-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

TL-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Theertha Satish

Batters: Natthakan Chantham, Kavisha Kumari Egodage, Phannita Maya

All-rounders: Esha Rohit Oza, Chaya Mughal

Bowlers: Nattaya Boochatham, Vaishnave Mahesh (c), Mahika Gaur, Thipatcha Putthawong (vc)

TL-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

TL-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Theertha Satish

Batters: Sornnarin Tippoch, Natthakan Chantham (c), Kavisha Kumari Egodage

All-rounders: Chanida Sutthiruang, Esha Rohit Oza (vc), Chaya Mughal

Bowlers: Nattaya Boochatham, Vaishnave Mahesh, Mahika Gaur, Thipatcha Putthawong

