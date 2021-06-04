THCC vs SCE Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Kiel Matches 21 & 22 - June 05, 2021

THCC Hamburg will be up against SC Europa in back-to-back ECS T10 Kiel matches at the Kiel Cricket Ground on Saturday. These will be the first two fixtures of Group B.

THCC Hamburg will be making their ECS debut and will be keen to impress. They were founded in 2008 and are one of the most developing cricket clubs in Germany. Moreover, HCC Hamburg have a good all-round side capable of springing a surprise or two in the ECS T10 Kiel.

SC Europa, on the other hand, were founded in 2016 and have some ECS experience behind them. They featured in the ECS Kummerfeld 2020 and also in the ECN Hannover Hitout. However, SC Europa have largely been inconsistent, something they will be eager to change in the ECS T10 Kiel. They will start the games as favorites, considering their past ECS experience.

Squads to choose from

THCC Hamburg: Abhik Jana (c), Abhinand Jha, Angus Pickering, Aswin Sivakumarr, Bakhtiar Safi, Behram Ali, Campbell Jefferys, Chandan Mothilal, Jasveer Rathore, Karthik Suresh, Michael Anderson, Mithun Jakati, Rahul Kumar, Rohan Phadke, Sudhir Thakur, Surya Narayanan

SC Europa: Sahel Darwish (c), Akif Hameed, Amjad Zazai, Atiqullah Bawar, Bilal Shinwari, Dawood Aryubi, Dev Rana, Hamza Muhammad, Hedayatullah Ibrahimkhel, Hikman Shinwari, Israfeel Aryubi, Kashif Abbasi, Khan Oriakhel, Khawaja Khalid, Mohibullah Nayel, Muhammad Bilal, Muhammad Mohsin, Nader Fakhry, Rahim Khan, Rahim Zazai, Samiullah Habibi, Shabeer Arabzaie, Umar Farooq, Wahidullah Amini, Wajid Khan, Yasir Thara

Predicted Playing XIs

THCC Hamburg: Abhinand Jha, Campbell Jefferys, Behram Ali, Abhik Jana (c), Rahul Kumar (wk), Rohan Phadke, Angus Pickering, Karthik Suresh, Mithun Jakati, Jasveer Rathore, Michael Anderson

SC Europa: Sahel Darwish (c), Wahidullah Amini, Dawood Khan Aryubi, Israfeel Aryubi, Hikmanullah Shinwari, Akif Hameed, Umar Farooq, Dev Rana, Muhammad Mohsin (wk), Wajid Khan, Khawaja Khalid

Match Details

Match: THCC Hamburg vs SC Europa

Date and Time: June 5th 2021, 12:30 & 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Kiel Cricket Ground, Kiel

Pitch Report

Although the track at the Kiel Cricket Ground is a good one to bat on, the bowlers have fared well too. Another sporting track is likely to be on offer for Saturday's ECS T10 Kiel double-header, with 90 being a par score at the venue.

ECS T10 Kiel Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (THCC vs SCE)

Dream11 Team for THCC Hamburg vs SC Europa - ECS T10 Kiel 2021 Match 21 & 22.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dawood Khan Aryubi, Sahel Darwish, Behram Ali, Abhik Jana, Akif Hameed, Hikmanullah Shinwari, Angus Pickering, Abhinand Jha, Dev Rana, Wajid Khan, Rohan Phadke

Captain: Sahel Darwish. Vice-captain: Hikmanullah Shinwari

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dawood Khan Aryubi, Sahel Darwish, Behram Ali, Abhik Jana, Akif Hameed, Israfeel Aryubi, Hikmanullah Shinwari, Abhinand Jha, Dev Rana, Michael Anderson, Rohan Phadke

Captain: Dawood Khan Aryubi. Vice-captain: Abhinand Jha

Edited by Samya Majumdar