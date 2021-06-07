THCC vs KSV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Kiel Match - June 8th, 2021

Match 29 of the ECS T10 Kiel will see THCC Hamburg take on VFB Fallersleben at the Kiel Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

THCC Hamburg were dealt a reality check by hot favorites KSV, who beat them in both fixtures. Although the likes of Abhik Jana and Behram Ali showed some fight, Hamburg were thoroughly outplayed in all departments. They will be eager to open their ECS T10 Kiel account against VFB Fallersleben.

Although VFB also lost both their games against KSV, they did beat SC Europa Cricket on Monday. With the likes of Vedant Shetye and Yogesh Pai in decent form, they will head into Tuesday's ECS T10 Kiel clash as the clear favorites.

Squads to choose from

THCC Hamburg

Chandan Mothilal, Sudhir Thakur, Aswin Sivakumar, Bakhtiar Safi, Michael Anderson, Rohan Phadke, Surya Narayanan, Abhik Jana, Abhinand Jha, Angus Pickering, Behram Ali, Jasveer Rathore, Campbell Jefferys, Karthik Suresh, Mithun Jakati, Rahul Kumar.

VFB Fallersleben

Akram Ali, Jatinder Singh, Kartheek Bolla, Luky Singh, Adit Shah, Kaustubh Deshpande, Mahesh Badhe, Rama Chandra Reddy, Satish Kumar Muthyala, Sunny Rai, Yogesh Sajikumar Pai, Rohit Koul, Sandeep Vasisth, Shivaray Jan, Vedant Shetye

Predicted Playing XIs

THCC Hamburg

Abhi Jha, Abhik Jana (c), Angus Pickering, Bakhtiar Safi, Behram Ali, Cam Jefferys, Karthik Suresh, Michael Anderson, Rahul Kumar (wk), Rohan Phadke, Sudhir Thakur

VFB Fallersleben

Ali Akram, Jatinder Singh, Mahesh Badhe, Ram Bhumirdy, Rohit Koul (wk), Sandeep Vasith, Kumar Muthyala, Shivaray Jan (c), Sunny Rai, Vedant Shetye, Yogesh Pai

Match Details

Match: THCC Hamburg vs VFB Fallersleben, Match 29

Date and Time: 8th June 2021, at 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Kiel Cricket Ground, Kiel

Pitch Report

A decent batting track is expected on Tuesday, with some help on offer for the pacers, who should be able to get the ball to swing around. But spinners will find it difficult to extract purchase off the surface. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 100 being a competitive score at the venue.

ECS T10 Kiel THCC vs VFB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

THCC vs VFB Dream11 Tips - ECS T10 Kiel

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Kumar, S Jan, J Singh, V Shetye, S Vasisth, M Anderson, A Pickering, A Jha, A Jana, M Badhe and R Bhumireddy

Captain: A Pickering. Vice-captain: V Shetye

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Kaul, S Jan, J Singh, V Shetye, S Vasisth, B Ali, A Pickering, A Jha, A Jana, M Badhe and R Bhumireddy

Captain: V Shetye. Vice-captain: R Bhumireddy

Edited by Samya Majumdar