THCC vs PSV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Kiel Match - June 10th, 2021

THCC Hamburg will take on PSV Hann-Munden in the 38th match of the ECS T10 Kiel on Thursday.

THCC Hamburg have won just one of their six ECS T10 Kiel matches and currently find themselves rock-bottom in Group B. Their sole victory came against VFB Fallersleben in their last game.

PSV Hann-Munden, on the other hand, occupy the penultimate position in the standings with two wins in five games. They will head into Thursday's ECS T10 Kiel fixture on the back of a 21-run loss to table-toppers Kummerfelder Sportverein.

Squads to choose from:

THCC Hamburg

Chandan Mothilal, Sudhir Thakur, Aswin Sivakumar, Bakhtiar Safi, Michael Anderson, Rohan Phadke, Surya Narayanan, Abhik Jana, Abhinand Jha, Angus Pickering, Behram Ali, Jasveer Rathore, Campbell Jefferys, Karthik Suresh, Mithun Jakati, Rahul Kumar.

PSV Hann-Munden

Adeel Ahmad, Hirenbhai Patel, Imran Hafiz, Junaid Javed, Omedullah Safi, Wahid Muhammad, Wali khan, Zaheer Khan, Amin Zadran, Gulraiz Mustafa, Matiullah Yousafzai, Safi Awalkhan, Ujan Natik, Vinod Joshi, Asad Sangari, Ketan Singh, Nasir Rustamkhail, Sajed Jaberkhel

Predicted Playing XIs

THCC Hamburg

Abhi Jha, Abhik Jana (c), Angus Pickering, Bakhtiar Safi, Behram Ali, Cam Jefferys, Karthik Suresh, Michael Anderson, Rahul Kumar (wk), Rohan Phadke, Sudhir Thakur

PSV Hann-Munden

Asadullah Sangari (wk), Gulraiz Mustafa (c), Imran Hafiz, Adeel Ahmad, Sajed Jabarkhel, Amin Zadran, Awalkhan Safi, Vinod Joshi, Hiren Patel, Matiullah Yousafzai, Junaid Javed

Match Details

Match: THCC Hamburg vs PSV Hann-Munden, 38th Match

Venue: Kiel Cricket Ground, Kiel

Date and Time: 10th June, 2021, 2:30 PM IST

Pitch Report

Although the track at the Kiel Cricket Ground generally favors the batsmen, there is something in it for the bowlers as well. The teams batting first have generally had more success on this ground.

ECS T10 Kiel Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (THCC vs PSV)

THCC vs PSV Dream11 Tips - ECS T10 Kiel

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Sangari, A Ahmad, I Hafiz, M Yousafzai, B Ali, A Pickering, A Khan-Safi, A Jha, A Zadran, W Muhammad, A Jana

Captain: A Pickering. Vice-captain: A Zadran

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Sangari, A Ahmad, M Yousafzai, B Ali, A Pickering, A Khan-Safi, G Mustafa, A Zadran, W Muhammad, A Jana, R Phadke

Captain: A Khan Safi. Vice-captain: G Mustafa

Edited by Samya Majumdar