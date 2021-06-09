THCC vs PSV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Kiel Match - Jun 10, 2021

THCC Hamburg and PSV Hann-Munden will be up against each other in back-to-back ECS T10 Kiel clashes at the Kiel Cricket Ground on Thursday.

THCC Hamburg have managed just a single win from their six matches and are currently placed at the bottom of the Group B points table. Although they are already out of the playoff race, THCC Hamburg can certainly spoil the other teams' party in the ECS T10 Kiel.

PSV Hann-Munden, on the other hand, have won two out of their five matches and currently find themselves in the penultimate spot in the standings. They lost to Kummerfelder Sportverein by 21 runs in their last outing. PSV Hann-Munden still have a chance of making it to the next round of the ECS T10 Kiel.

Squads to choose from

THCC Hamburg

Angus Pickering, Abhik Jana (C), Behram Ali, Rahul Kumar (WK), Cam Jefferys, Karthik Suresh, Rohan Phadke, Surya Narayanan, Bakhtiar Safi, Abhi Jha, Mithun Jakati, Sudhir Thakur, Chandan Mothilal, Michael Anderson, Aswin Sivakumarr.

PSV Hann-Munden

Imran Hafiz, Amin Zadran, Vinod Joshi, Safi Awalkhan, Junaid Javed, Royal Sotra, Nasir Rustamkhail, Gulraiz Mustafa (C), Adeel Ahmad, Matiullah Yousafzai, Zaheer Khan, Wahid Muhammad, Sajed Jabarkhel, Omedullah Safi, Asad Sangari (WK), Ketan Singh, Ujan Natik, Hirenbhai Patel, Wali Khan.

Probable Playing XIs

THCC Hamburg

Abhik Jana (C), Angus Pickering, Rahul Kumar (WK), Behram Ali, Chandan Mothilal, Mithun Jakati, Rohan Phadke, Aswin Sivakumarr, Cam Jefferys, Karthik Suresh, Surya Narayanan.

PSV Hann-Munden

Gulraiz Mustafa (C), Adeel Ahmad, Sajed Jabarkhel (WK), Amin Zadran, Asad Sangari, Safi Awalkhan, Imran Hafiz, Junaid Javed, Wali Khan, Vinod Joshi, Wahid Muhammad.

Match Details

Match: THCC Hamburg vs PSV Hann-Munden, Match 37

Date & Time: 10th June 2021, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Kiel Cricket Ground, Kiel.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kiel Cricket Ground has greatly favored the batsmen in the last couple of ECS T10 Kiel matches. With relatively shorter boundaries on offer, the batters have managed to clear the boundaries at ease on this ground. The average 1st innings score at the venue is 90 runs.

ECS T10 Kiel Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (THCC vs PSV)

THCC vs PSV Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10 Kiel

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Asad Sangari, Imran Hafiz, Adeel Ahmad, Behram Ali, Gulraiz Mustafa, Angus Pickering, Amin Zadran, Junaid Javed, Wahid Muhammad, Abhik Jana, Rohan Phadke.

Captain: Angus Pickering. Vice-captain: Amin Zadran.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Asad Sangari, Imran Hafiz, Adeel Ahmad, Behram Ali, Safi Awalkhan, Gulraiz Mustafa, Angus Pickering, Amin Zadran, Wahid Muhammad, Abhik Jana, Aswin Sivakumarr.

Captain: Angus Pickering. Vice-captain: Gulraiz Mustafa.

