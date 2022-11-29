TVS vs SRL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for CBFS T10 League 2022, Match 26

The Vision Shipping (TVS) will take on the Sri Lions (SRL) in the 26th match of the CBFS T10 League 2022 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Wednesday, November 30. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the TVS vs SRL Dream11 prediction.

The Vision Shipping have one win, one loss, and one no-result to their name in the CBFS T10 League 2022 so far. Sri Lions, on the other hand, are yet to win a game in the tournament. They have lost all three of their encounters and will be desperate to get off the mark on Wednesday.

TVS vs SRL, CBFS T10 League 2022

The 26th match of the CBFS T10 League 2022 between The Vision Shipping and Sri Lions will be played on November 30 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The game is set to take place at 8:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TVS vs SRL, Match 26, CBFS T10 League 2022

Date & Time: November 30th 2022, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Live Streaming: Fancode

TVS vs SRL Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is usually a good one to bat on, with the short boundaries likely to favor the batters. Another high-scoring game could well be on the cards on Wednesday.

TVS vs SRL Form Guide (CBFS T10 League 2022)

The Vision Shipping: L, W, NR

Sri Lions: L, L, L

TVS vs SRL Probable Playing 11 today

The Vision Shipping team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

The Vision Shipping Probable Playing XI: Muhammad Umar Arshad (wk), Salman Khan jr, Mohammad Nadeem, Muhammad Imran-II, Nasir Faraz, Fayyaz Ahmed, Jawad Ghani (c), Muhammad Rohid, Sajjad Malook, Ubaidullah Muhammad, Azhar Abbas.

Sri Lions team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Sri Lions Probable Playing XI: Tharaka Dananjaya (wk), Sasika Samarajeewa, Charuka Ullandupitiya, Suranga Madushanka, Harsha Aishek, Vikum Sanjaya, Prashath Mahadurage, Poorna Silva, Vimukthi Kulatunga, Mohammed Ubaidulla, Ushan Madusanka.

Today’s TVS vs SRL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Tharaka Dananjaya (3 matches, 34 runs)

Tharaka Dananjaya has scored 34 runs at a strike rate of 141.67 in the tournament so far. He is also safe behind the stumps.

Top Batter Pick

Salman Khan jr (2 matches, 35 runs)

Salman Khan jr can play blistering knocks at the top of the order. He smashed a 15-ball 34 (five fours and a six) in TVS’s win over 11 Ace.

Top All-rounder Pick

Prashath Mahadurage (3 matches, 34 runs, 2 wickets)

Prashath Mahadurage has mustered 34 runs at a strike rate of 136 in addition to taking a couple of wickets.

Top Bowler Pick

Muhammad Rohid (2 matches, 3 wickets)

Muhammad Rohid has been bowling well in the CBFS T10 League 2022. He has picked up three wickets in two encounters at an economy rate of 9.00.

TVS vs SRL match captain and vice-captain choices

Mohammad Nadeem (2 matches, 111 runs, 2 wickets)

Mohammad Nadeem has amassed 111 runs while striking at 241.30. He has also picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 8.00.

Poorna Silva (2 matches, 5 wickets)

Poorna Silva has bowled superbly in the two matches that he has played. He has bowled three overs combined, returning with five scalps.

5 Must-picks with player stats for TVS vs SRL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Mohammad Nadeem 111 runs & 2 wickets in 2 matches Prashath Mahadurage 34 runs & 2 wickets in 3 matches Poorna Silva 5 wickets in 2 matches Muhammad Rohid 3 wickets in 2 matches Salman Khan jr 35 runs in 2 matches

TVS vs SRL match expert tips

TVS have been in good form and picking about six or seven of their players could be the best combination for the upcoming encounter. The likes of Mohammad Nadeem, Salman Khan jr, Fayyaz Ahmed, and Muhammad Rohid could be key options in the TVS vs SRL game.

TVS vs SRL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

TVS vs SRL Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Muhammad Umar Arshad, Tharaka Dananjaya

Batters: Mohammad Nadeem (c), Salman Khan jr, Sasika Samarajeewa, Charuka Ullandupitiya

All-rounders: Nasir Faraz, Prashath Mahadurage (vc)

Bowlers: Fayyaz Ahmed, Muhammad Rohid, Poorna Silva

TVS vs SRL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

TVS vs SRL Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Muhammad Umar Arshad, Tharaka Dananjaya

Batters: Mohammad Nadeem, Salman Khan jr (c), Sasika Samarajeewa, Charuka Ullandupitiya

All-rounders: Nasir Faraz, Prashath Mahadurage

Bowlers: Fayyaz Ahmed, Muhammad Rohid, Poorna Silva (vc)

Poll : 0 votes