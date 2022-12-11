THH vs NLS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ACPL Kenya T20 Cup 2022, Match 2

Thika Hippos (THH) will be up against Nakuru Leopards (NLS) in the second match of the ACPL Kenya T20 Cup 2022 at the Mombasa Sports Club Ground in Kenya on Sunday, December 11. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the THH vs NLS Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Thika Hippos and Nakuru Leopards will kick off their respective campaigns with this matchup. Thika Hippos have a strong squad of experienced players and will be looking to get off to a winning start. Meanwhile, the Nakuru Leopards also have a good mix of youth and experience, so a close game is expected on Sunday.

THH vs NLS Match Details, ACPL Kenya T20 Cup 2022

The second match of the ACPL Kenya T20 Cup 2022 will be played on December 11 at the Mombasa Sports Club Ground in Kenya. The game is set to take place at 04.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

THH vs NLS, ACPL Kenya T20 Cup 2022, Match 2

Date and Time: December 11, 2022, 04.00 pm IST

Venue: Mombasa Sports Club Ground, Kenya

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

THH vs NLS Pitch Report

The Mombasa Sports Club Ground has not hosted a T20I match since 2012, but the track should provide proper support for both batters and bowlers.

THH vs NLS probable playing 11s for today’s match

THH

No major injury updates.

THH Probable Playing 11

R Shetty (wk), G Singh, D Patel, N Sharma, S Gill, Surendra, Nitish Hirani, N Odhiabo, J Onyaango, Vishnu Singh, Rohit Choudhary

NLS XI injury/team news

No major injury updates.

NLS Probable Playing 11

Morris Ouma (wk), A Sawajini, R Patel, N Panchal, A Baliyan, E Otieno, Z Abass, E Ochieng, M Devani, K Patel, G Ochieng

THH vs NLS Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Raj Shetty (234 runs in 20 matches)

Despite being unimpressive in his last 20 games, he is the best wicket-keeper option for your Dream11 Fantasy team.

Top Batter pick

Gurjeet Singh (218 runs & 29 wickets in 28 games, Average: 19.82)

Gurjeet is a talented batter who could be a great pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game. He bats in the top order and has scored 218 runs at a strike rate of 66.26 in 28 games while picking up 29 wickets.

Top All-rounder pick

Sachin Gill (1359 & 20 wickets in 63 games)

Sachin will be the player to watch in the upcoming match. He's been in incredible touch lately. He has scored 1359 runs and has also scalped 20 wickets in 63 games. He could prove to be an interesting multiplier choice for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler pick

Nehemiah Odhiambo (30 wickets in 43 T20I games, Average: 28.20)

Odhiambo seems to be in good touch with the ball and makes good use of it in the shortest format. He has taken 30 wickets at an average of 28.20 in 43 games.

THH vs NLS match captain and vice-captain choices

Joseph Onyango

Onyango has been one of his team's most consistent bowlers who can provide early breakthroughs for his side. He is surely a must-have and an excellent captaincy choice for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Eugene Ochieng

Ochieng has been a consistent contributor with the ball so far, taking seven wickets at an economy rate of 7.80 in 10 T20I games. He could be the best pick for your fantasy team's vice-captaincy.

5 Must-picks with players for THH vs NLS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

D Patel

N Sharma

S Gill

Surendra

Morris Ouma

THH vs NLS match expert tips 2nd match

Amit is another player you must have on your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He is a talented batter who can also bowl in the middle overs.

THH vs NLS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 2, Head-to-Head League

THH vs NLS Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: M Ouma

Batters: G Singh, D Patel, A Sawajini

All-rounders: E Otieno, Sachin Gill (c), Amit, A Baliyan

Bowlers: E Ochieng, N Odhiambo (vc), J Onyango

THH vs NLS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 2, Grand League

THH vs NLS Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Rohit Shetty

Batters: G Singh (c), N Sharma, A Sawajini

All-rounders: E Otieno, Sachin Gill (vc), Amit, A Baliyan

Bowlers: E Ochieng, N Odhiambo, J Onyango

Poll : 0 votes