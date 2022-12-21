THH vs NLS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ACPL Kenya T20 Cup, Final

Thika Hippos will be up against Nakuru Leopards in the summit clash (THH vs NLS) of the ACPL Kenya T20 Cup at the Mombasa Sports Club Ground in Mombasa on Wednesday, December 21. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the THH vs NLS Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Thika Hippos finished at the top of the points table, winning five out of their eight ACPL Kenya T20 Cup matches. They beat Nairobi Lions by 57 runs in their last match. Nakuru Leopards, on the other hand, finished just below their opponents in the points table with five wins from their eight ACPL Kenya T20 Cup matches. They won their last match against Nairobi Lions by a big margin of 93 runs.

Both teams have some quality players on their side and we can witness a thrilling finale on Wednesday.

THH vs NLS Match Details

The final of the ACPL Kenya T20 Cup will be played on December 21 at the Mombasa Sports Club Ground in Mombasa. The match is set to take place at 04:00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

THH vs NLS, ACPL Kenya T20 Cup, Final

Date and Time: 21st December, 2022, 04:00 pm IST

Venue: Mombasa Sports Club Ground, Mombasa

THH vs NLS Pitch Report

The pitch at the Mombasa Sports Club Ground is pretty much a balanced one where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last four games played at the venue being 145 runs.

Last 4 Matches (This tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 145

Average second innings score: 95

THH vs NLS Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Thika Hippos: W-L-W-L-W

Nakuru Leopards: W-W-W-W-L

THH vs NLS probable playing 11s for today’s match

THH Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

THH Probable Playing 11

Raj Shetty (C & WK), Gurjeet Singh, Sahib, Munir, Rohit Choudhary, Sachin Gill, Nehemiah Odhiambo, Joseph Onyango, Nitish Hirani, Vijish Varma, Hamza Kassamali

NLS Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

NLS Probable Playing 11

Adarsh Sawajini (C), Manav Devani, Morris Ouma (WK), Vatsal, Mirza Danish Alam, Rohit Rakesh Kumar, Ashmit Baliyan, Pushkar Sharma, Eugene Ochieng, Abhi Patel, Vraj Patel

THH vs NLS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Morris Ouma (8 matches, 157 runs, Strike Rate: 133.05)

Ouma has been in decent form with the bat in the last couple of matches, scoring 157 runs at a strike rate of 133+. He could be an essential pick for your fantasy team.

Top Batter pick

Mirza Danish Alam (8 matches, 221 runs, and 6 wickets, Strike Rate: 121.43 and Economy Rate: 5.00)

Mirza Danish is a quality player who can do well with both the bat and ball in this upcoming match. He has scored 221 runs at a strike rate of 121.43 and also picked up six wickets in eight matches.

Top All-rounder pick

Joseph Onyango (8 matches, 218 runs, and 12 wickets, Strike Rate: 117.20 and Economy Rate: 6.16)

Onyango can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball on Wednesday. In eight matches, he has scored 218 runs and picked up 12 wickets as well.

Top Bowler pick

Vraj Patel (7 matches, 12 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.73)

Vraj has bowled pretty well in this ongoing season, picking up 12 wickets at an economy rate of 5.73. He is a quality bowler who can provide regular breakthroughs.

THH vs NLS match captain and vice-captain choices

Sachin Gill

Gill is currently the leading run-scorer in this ongoing season with 264 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 167.09. He could be a wise captaincy choice for your fantasy team.

Adarsh Sawajini

Sawajini is currently the leading wicket-taker in this ongoing season. He has picked up 16 wickets at an economy rate of 5.76 and has also scored 105 runs in his eight outings.

5 Must-picks with players stats for THH vs NLS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Sachin Gill - 264 runs and 10 wickets in 8 matches

Joseph Onyango - 218 runs and 12 wickets in 8 matches

Adarsh Sawajini - 105 runs and 16 wickets in 8 matches

Mirza Danish Alam - 221 runs and 6 wickets in 8 matches

Pushkar Sharma - 224 runs and 4 wickets in 8 matches

THH vs NLS match expert tips

Pushkar Sharma

Pushkar could prove to be a great differential pick for your fantasy team in this upcoming match. He has scored 224 runs while picking up four wickets at an economy rate of 5.69 in eight matches.

THH vs NLS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Final, Head-to-Head League

THH vs NLS Dream11 Prediction - ACPL Kenya T20 Cup

Wicketkeepers: Morris Ouma, Raj Shetty

Batters: Mirza Danish Alam, Gurjeet Singh, Sachin Gill

All-rounders: Joseph Onyango, Pushkar Sharma, Adarsh Sawajini

Bowlers: Eugene Ochieng, Nehemiah Odhiambo, Vraj Patel

THH vs NLS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Final, Grand League

THH vs NLS Dream11 Prediction - ACPL Kenya T20 Cup

Wicketkeepers: Morris Ouma

Batters: Mirza Danish Alam, Gurjeet Singh, Sachin Gill

All-rounders: Joseph Onyango, Pushkar Sharma, Adarsh Sawajini, Vatsal

Bowlers: Nehemiah Odhiambo, Vraj Patel, Sahib

