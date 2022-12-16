THH vs NLS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ACPL Kenya T20 Cup, Match 12

Thika Hippos will take on Nakuru Leopards in the 12th match (THH vs NLS) of the ACPL Kenya T20 Cup at the Mombasa Sports Club Ground in Mombasa on Friday, December 16. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the THH vs NLS Dream11 Fantasy prediction.
Thika Hippos have won three out of their four matches and are currently placed at the top of the points table. Nakuru Leopards, on the other hand, have won only one out of their four matches and are currently placed at the bottom of the points table.
THH vs NLS Match Details
The 18th match of the ACPL Kenya T20 Cup will be played on December 16 at the Mombasa Sports Club Ground in Mombasa. The match is set to take place at 04:00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
THH vs NLS, ACPL Kenya T20 Cup, Match 12
Date and Time: 18th December, 2022, 04:00 pm IST
Venue: Mombasa Sports Club Ground, Mombasa
THH vs NLS Pitch Report
The pitch at the Mombasa Sports Club Ground has been much more supportive to the bowlers compared to the batters. The wicket tends to further slow down as the match progresses, and it becomes a little more difficult to bat on in the second half. The average first-innings score in the last four games played at the venue is 147 runs.
Last 4 Matches (This tournament)
Matches won by batting first: 3
Matches won by bowling first: 1
Average first innings score: 147
Average second innings score: 123
THH vs NLS Form Guide (Last 4 matches)
Thika Hippos: W-W-T-W
Nakuru Leopards: L-L-W-L
THH vs NLS probable playing 11s for today’s match
THH Injury/Team News
No major injury updates.
THH Probable Playing 11
Raj Shetty (C & WK), Gurjeet Singh, Sahib, Munir, Surendra, Rohit Choudhary, Ganga Vishnu Singh, Sachin Gill, Nehemiah Odhiambo, Joseph Onyango, Duncan Muchenditsi
NLS Injury/Team News
No major injury updates.
NLS Probable Playing 11
Adarsh Sawajini (C), Vatsal, Morris Ouma (WK), Rahul, Mirza Danish Alam, Rohit Rakesh Kumar, Ashmit Baliyan, Pushkar Sharma, Eugene Ochieng, Abhi Patel, Vraj Patel
THH vs NLS Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper pick
Raj Shetty (4 matches, 51 runs, Strike Rate: 89.47)
Raj has scored 51 runs in his four outings. He can also help you fetch some valuable points from behind the stumps.
Top Batter pick
Gurjeet Singh (4 matches, 60 runs, and 6 wickets, Strike Rate: 93.75 and Economy Rate: 5.64)
Gurjeet has been in decent form with both the bat and ball so far this season. In four matches, he has scored 60 runs and also scalped six wickets.
Top All-rounder pick
Joseph Onyango (4 matches, 143 runs, and 8 wickets, Strike Rate: 131.19 and Economy Rate: 5.67)
Onyango has been impressive with both the bat and the ball this season. He has scored 143 runs at a strike rate of 131+ and also grabbed eight wickets in four matches.
Top Bowler pick
Vraj Patel (3 matches, 5 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.36)
Vraj Patel has picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 7.36 in three matches. He is a quality bowler who can provide regular breakthroughs.
THH vs NLS match captain and vice-captain choices
Sachin Gill
Sachin Gill is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quick-fire runs for his team in this upcoming match. He has scored 157 runs and also picked up three wickets in four matches.
Adarsh Sawajini
Adarsh is currently the leading wicket-taker for his side in this ongoing season. He has scored 65 runs at a strike rate of 90+ and also picked up six wickets in four games.
5 Must-picks with players stats for THH vs NLS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Joseph Onyango - 143 runs and 8 wickets in 4 matches
Sachin Gill - 157 runs and 3 wickets in 4 matches
Adarsh Sawajini - 65 runs and 6 wickets in 4 matches
Gurjeet Singh - 60 runs and 6 wickets in 4 matches
Pushkar Sharma - 91 runs and 4 wickets in 4 matches
THH vs NLS match expert tips
Pushkar Sharma
Pushkar could prove to be a valuable asset to have in your fantasy team. He has scored 91 runs at a strike rate of close to 125 and has also picked up four wickets in four matches.
THH vs NLS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 12, Head-to-Head League
Wicketkeeper: Raj Shetty
Batters: Gurjeet Singh, Sachin Gill, Vatsal
All-rounders: Mirza Danish Alam, Joseph Onyango, Pushkar Sharma, Adarsh Sawajini
Bowlers: Eugene Ochieng, Nehemiah Odhiambo, Vraj Patel
THH vs NLS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 12, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Raj Shetty
Batters: Gurjeet Singh, Sachin Gill, Vatsal
All-rounders: Mirza Danish Alam, Joseph Onyango, Rohit Choudhary, Adarsh Sawajini
Bowlers: Nehemiah Odhiambo, Vraj Patel, Sahib