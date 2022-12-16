THH vs NLS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ACPL Kenya T20 Cup, Match 12

Thika Hippos will take on Nakuru Leopards in the 12th match (THH vs NLS) of the ACPL Kenya T20 Cup at the Mombasa Sports Club Ground in Mombasa on Friday, December 16. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the THH vs NLS Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Thika Hippos have won three out of their four matches and are currently placed at the top of the points table. Nakuru Leopards, on the other hand, have won only one out of their four matches and are currently placed at the bottom of the points table.

THH vs NLS Match Details

The 18th match of the ACPL Kenya T20 Cup will be played on December 16 at the Mombasa Sports Club Ground in Mombasa. The match is set to take place at 04:00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

THH vs NLS, ACPL Kenya T20 Cup, Match 12

Date and Time: 18th December, 2022, 04:00 pm IST

Venue: Mombasa Sports Club Ground, Mombasa

THH vs NLS Pitch Report

The pitch at the Mombasa Sports Club Ground has been much more supportive to the bowlers compared to the batters. The wicket tends to further slow down as the match progresses, and it becomes a little more difficult to bat on in the second half. The average first-innings score in the last four games played at the venue is 147 runs.

Last 4 Matches (This tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 147

Average second innings score: 123

THH vs NLS Form Guide (Last 4 matches)

Thika Hippos: W-W-T-W

Nakuru Leopards: L-L-W-L

THH vs NLS probable playing 11s for today’s match

THH Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

THH Probable Playing 11

Raj Shetty (C & WK), Gurjeet Singh, Sahib, Munir, Surendra, Rohit Choudhary, Ganga Vishnu Singh, Sachin Gill, Nehemiah Odhiambo, Joseph Onyango, Duncan Muchenditsi

NLS Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

NLS Probable Playing 11

Adarsh Sawajini (C), Vatsal, Morris Ouma (WK), Rahul, Mirza Danish Alam, Rohit Rakesh Kumar, Ashmit Baliyan, Pushkar Sharma, Eugene Ochieng, Abhi Patel, Vraj Patel

THH vs NLS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Raj Shetty (4 matches, 51 runs, Strike Rate: 89.47)

Raj has scored 51 runs in his four outings. He can also help you fetch some valuable points from behind the stumps.

Top Batter pick

Gurjeet Singh (4 matches, 60 runs, and 6 wickets, Strike Rate: 93.75 and Economy Rate: 5.64)

Gurjeet has been in decent form with both the bat and ball so far this season. In four matches, he has scored 60 runs and also scalped six wickets.

Top All-rounder pick

Joseph Onyango (4 matches, 143 runs, and 8 wickets, Strike Rate: 131.19 and Economy Rate: 5.67)

Onyango has been impressive with both the bat and the ball this season. He has scored 143 runs at a strike rate of 131+ and also grabbed eight wickets in four matches.

Top Bowler pick

Vraj Patel (3 matches, 5 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.36)

Vraj Patel has picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 7.36 in three matches. He is a quality bowler who can provide regular breakthroughs.

THH vs NLS match captain and vice-captain choices

Sachin Gill

Sachin Gill is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quick-fire runs for his team in this upcoming match. He has scored 157 runs and also picked up three wickets in four matches.

Adarsh Sawajini

Adarsh is currently the leading wicket-taker for his side in this ongoing season. He has scored 65 runs at a strike rate of 90+ and also picked up six wickets in four games.

5 Must-picks with players stats for THH vs NLS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Joseph Onyango - 143 runs and 8 wickets in 4 matches

Sachin Gill - 157 runs and 3 wickets in 4 matches

Adarsh Sawajini - 65 runs and 6 wickets in 4 matches

Gurjeet Singh - 60 runs and 6 wickets in 4 matches

Pushkar Sharma - 91 runs and 4 wickets in 4 matches

THH vs NLS match expert tips

Pushkar Sharma

Pushkar could prove to be a valuable asset to have in your fantasy team. He has scored 91 runs at a strike rate of close to 125 and has also picked up four wickets in four matches.

THH vs NLS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 12, Head-to-Head League

THH vs NLS Dream11 Prediction - ACPL Kenya T20 Cup

Wicketkeeper: Raj Shetty

Batters: Gurjeet Singh, Sachin Gill, Vatsal

All-rounders: Mirza Danish Alam, Joseph Onyango, Pushkar Sharma, Adarsh Sawajini

Bowlers: Eugene Ochieng, Nehemiah Odhiambo, Vraj Patel

THH vs NLS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 12, Grand League

THH vs NLS Dream11 Prediction - ACPL Kenya T20 Cup

Wicketkeeper: Raj Shetty

Batters: Gurjeet Singh, Sachin Gill, Vatsal

All-rounders: Mirza Danish Alam, Joseph Onyango, Rohit Choudhary, Adarsh Sawajini

Bowlers: Nehemiah Odhiambo, Vraj Patel, Sahib

