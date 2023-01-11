THR vs TRU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for TNCA Inter Districts T20, Semi-Final 2

Thiruvallur (THR) will be up against Tirupur (TRU) in the second semi-final match of the TNCA Inter Districts T20 at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli on Wednesday, January 11. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the THR vs TRU Dream11 prediction.

Thiruvallur look promising on paper and will be served by experienced D-Prashanth Prabhu, Hemanth Kumar, and Sudhan Kandepan. Although Tirupur are also a strong unit and with players like D Arunkumar and Bhavan Suriya in their ranks, they will leave no stone unturned in this crucial match.

THR vs TRU Match Details, TNCA Inter Districts T20

The second semi-final match of the TNCA Inter District's T20 tournament between Thiruvallur and Tirupur will be played on January 11 at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli. The game is set to take place at 7.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

THR vs TRU, 2nd Semi-final, TNCA Inter Districts T20

Date & Time: January 11, 2023, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

Live Streaming and Broadcast: Fancode

THR vs TRU, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli is expected to assist the quicker bowlers. Batters will need to bide their time in the middle before shifting gears. A score of around 150 could prove to be par at the venue.

THR vs TRU Probable Playing 11 today

THR team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

THR Probable Playing XI

D-Prashanth Prabhu (wk), Ram Arvindh, Hemanth Kumar, Sudhan Kandepan, M-Vijayakumar, Akash Sumra, Mathivanan-M, V-Tharun Kumar, R Divakar, M Poiyamozhi, D Chandrasekar

TRU team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

TRU Probable Playing XI

Kta Madhava Prasad (wk), Bhavan Suriya, G Arunkumar, Sj Arunkumar, S Sabarinathan, P Bhuvaneswaran, N Vetrivel, G Alagarsamy, B Joy Gupta, D Arunkumar, B Iyappan

THR vs TRU Match Dream11 Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

D-Prashanth Prabhu (28 runs in 3 games)

He is a reliable and consistent choice for the wicket-keeper's role. He has scored 28 runs at an average of 14.00 in three games. He has also proven to be fine behind the stumps.

Top Batter Pick

Hemanth Kumar (4460 in 151 games; Average: 32.79)

Hemanth has been in excellent form and has looked spectacular with the bat in recent years, scoring 4460 runs at an average of 32.79 in 151 games. His side is expected to rely upon him in upcoming games as well.

Top All-rounder Pick

Akash Sumra (575 runs in 33 TNPL games)

Sumra is a fantastic batting all-rounder who has been consistent and could be a great pick for your THR vs TRU Dream11 fantasy team. He has amassed 575 runs in 33 games.

Top Bowler Pick

R Divakar (6 wickets in 7 games; Average: 8.57)

Divakar is a wicket-taking bowler with seven wickets to his name at an average of 8.57 from seven games and is quite handy with the bat as well, having scored 54 runs.

THR vs TRU match captain and vice-captain choices

Sudhan Kandepan

The talented right-handed top-order batter is well-known for his ability to score big runs. He has scored 720 runs at an average of 36.00 and a strike rate of 91.72 in 22 games.

Bhavan Suriya

Suriya could prove to be a crucial pick for your fantasy team. He has scored 4763 runs and taken 66 wickets in 245 games.

5 must-picks for THR vs TRU Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Akash Sumra

Mathivanan-M

V-Tharun Kumar

S Sabarinathan

P Bhuvaneswaran

THR vs TRU match expert tips

S Sabarinathan is an experienced and talented batter as he can hit the ball hard and play long innings, so he will look to grab opportunities in this important game.

THR vs TRU Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Semi-final 2, Head-to-Head League

THR vs TRU Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: K Madhava, D Prabhu

Batters: S Kandepan, Hemanth Kumar, Bhavan Suriya

All-rounders: Akash Sumra, Mathivanan-M, S Sabarinathan

Bowlers: R-Divakar, D Arunkumar, B Joy Gupta

THR vs TRU Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Semi-final 2, Grand League

THR vs TRU Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: K Madhava

Batters: S Kandepan, Hemanth Kumar, Bhavan Suriya

All-rounders: Akash Sumra, Mathivanan-M, S Sabarinathan, P Bhuvaneswaran

Bowlers: R-Divakar, M Poiyamozhi, B Joy Gupta

Get IND vs SL Live Score Updates for 1st ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest News and updates.

Poll : 0 votes