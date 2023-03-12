THT vs BEB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Navi Mumbai Premier League T20, Match 26

The 26th game of the Navi Mumbai Premier League T20 will see Thane Tigers (THT) square off against Belapur Blasters (BEB) at the Dadoji Konddev Stadium in Thane on Sunday (March 12). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the THT vs BEB Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

The Blasters have won four of their last six games, while the Tigers have won five of their last six outings.

The Blasters will give their all to win the game, but the Tigers are expected to prevail.

THT vs BEB Match Details

The 26th game of the Navi Mumbai Premier League T20 will be played on March 12 at the Dadoji Konddev Stadium in Thane at 1:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: THT vs BEB, Match 26

Date and Time: March 12, 2023; 1:00 pm IST

Venue: Dadoji Konddev Stadium, Thane

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for bowlers. Batters who are tactically adept should scorr. Both teams could prefer to bat second. The last game here between Koparkairne Titans and Mira Bhayandar Lions saw 228 runs scored for the loss of eight wickets.

THT vs BEB Form Guide

THT - Won five of their last six games

BEB - Won four of their last six matches

THT vs BEB Probable Playing XI

THT

No injury update

Bins Neyyoth (wk), Pratham More, Vicky Patil, Akhil Herwadkar, Sahl Gode, Saurabh Ghatvisave, Apoorva Gite, Siddhesh Jadhav, Tanish Patkar, Bhavin Darji, Aurojyoti Biswal

BEB

No injury update

Chinmay Sutar (c), Shreyash Gurav, Vidhyadhar Kamat, Shashwat Jagtap, Ashay Sardesai, Sahil Phegade, Sandesh Koli, Aniket Khadpe, Omkar Umbarkar, Hardik Tamore (wk), Akash Parkar

THT vs BEB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

H Tamore

Tamore is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. V Patil is another good pick.

Batters

P Valsangkar

C Sutar and Valsangkar are the two best batter picks. S Gode played well in the last game, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

A Prakar

A Khadpe and Parkar are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. D Chavan is another good pick.

Bowlers

H Buchade

The top bowler picks are S Markali and Buchade. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and expected to bowl at the death. S Gurav is another good pick.

THT vs BEB match captain and vice-captain choices

A Prakar

Prakar bats in the top order and also completes his quota of overs, making him a safe pick for captaincy. He's expected to play a key role here. He has earned 368 points in the last four games.

H Buchade

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Buchade the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the lower middle order and also completes his quota of overs. You could make him the captain of the grand league teams too. He has earned 433 points in the last six games.

Five Must-Picks for THT vs BEB, Match 26

A Khadpe

A Prakar

H Buchade

S Markali

P Valsangkar

Thane Tigers vs Belapur Blasters Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Thane Tigers vs Belapur Blasters Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: H Tamore

Batters: P Valsangkar, C Sutar, S Gode

All-rounders: A Khadpe, A Prakar, D Chavan, V Kamat

Bowlers: S Markali, H Buchade, S Gurav

Thane Tigers vs Belapur Blasters Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: H Tamore

Batters: P Valsangkar, S Gode

All-rounders: A Khadpe, A Prakar, D Chavan, V Kamat

Bowlers: S Markali, H Buchade, S Gurav, B Darji

