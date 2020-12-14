In match number four of Women’s Super League 3.0, Thistles will take on the Duchesses at the Newlands in Cape Town. While Thistles won their first game, Duchesses suffered a narrow loss.

Thistles started off with a win as they defended 100 against Starlights. Barring Anne Bosch's match-winning 52 off 45 balls, the Thistles batting line-up failed to get a big score.

However, their bowling was top-notch and none of the bowlers conceded more than 5.50 runs an over. And all of them chipped in well. Thus, Tumi Sekhukhune and her brigade will look to get better and build on this start.

On the other hand, Duchesses failed to chase down 133. They fell six runs short against Coronations. Duchesses looked on course for a win as they needed 40 off the last five overs. Despite having wickets in hand, they couldn’t get across the finish line. The Sune Luus-led side will look to get back on track.

Squads to choose from

Thistles: Tumi Sekhukhune (c), Shabnim Ismail, Trisha Chetty, Anneke Bosch, Eliz-mari Marx, Nonkululeko Thanbethe, Jade De Figuerido, Moseline Daniels, Nadia Mbokotwana, Khayakazi Mathe, Alexandra Candler, Courtney Gouden, Nobulumko Baneti.

Duchesses: Sune Luus (c), Mignon du Preez, Sinalo Jafta, Zintle Mali, Delmi Tucker, Faye Tunnicliffe, Micheala Andrews, Gabsile Nkosi, Robyn Searle, Gandhi Jafta, Alyssa Elxlebben, Monalisa Legodi, Michaela Kirk.

Predicted Playing XIs

Thistles: Nonkhululeko Thabethe, Trisha Chetty (wk), Anne Bosch, Alexandra Candler, Eliz-Mari Marx, Shabnim Ismail, Moseline Daniels, Khayakazi Mathe, Tumi Sekhukhune (c), Jade De Figuerido, Nobulumko Baneti

Duchesses: Gandhi Jafta, Faye Tunnicliffe (c), Michaela Kirk, Sune Luus, Zintle Mali, Paulinah Mashishi, Gabsile Nkosi, Micheala Andrews, Alyssa Elxlebben, Monalisa Legodi, Sinalo Jafta (wk)

Match Details

Match: Thistles vs Duchesses

Date: December 15th, 2020, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Newlands in Cape Town had something in it for the bowlers. They could dictate terms and the scores weren’t huge on the first day. The two games played on the first day saw the teams batting first, score 100 and 132. Thus, more of the same can be expected for this game, and a sporting track is likely to be in store.

Women’s Super League 3.0 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (THT vs DUC)

Dream11 Team for Thistles vs Duchesses - Women’s Super League 3.0.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Michaela Kirk, Trisha Chetty, Gandhi Jafta, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkhululeko Thabethe, Alyssa Elxlebben, Sune Luus, Anne Bosch, Micheala Andrews, Tumi Sekhukhune, Shabnim Ismail

Captain: Sune Luus, Vice-captain: Anne Bosch

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Trisha Chetty, Gandhi Jafta, Alexandra Candler, Eliz-Mari Marx, Alyssa Elxlebben, Sune Luus, Jade De Figuerido, Anne Bosch, Zintle Mali, Khayakazi Mathe, Shabnim Ismail

Captain: Sune Luus, Vice-captain: Shabnim Ismail