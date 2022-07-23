THU vs CES Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for English Women's One Day Trophy, Match 16

Thunder (THU) will take on Central Sparks (CES) in the 16th match of the English Women's One Day Trophy on Saturday at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Neither team has had had a good season. The Thunder have lost their last two games by big margins to Lightning and Northern Diamonds. Meanwhile, Central Sparks lost their first match to Southern Vipers by seven wickets and their next against Northern Diamonds by five wickets.

The Sparks will seek a comeback in the tournament, but the Thunder are a relatively better team and should win a likely nail-biting encounter.

THU vs CES Probable Playing XIs

THU

Georgie Boyce, Deandra Dottin, Danielle Collins, Eleanor Threlkeld (c & wk), Natalie Brown, Shachi Pai, Daisy Mullan, Laura Jackson, Phoebe Graham, Hannah Jones, Alex Hartley.

CES

Evelyn Jones (c), Davina Perrin, Thea Brookes, Ami Campbell, Abigail Freeborn (wk), Sarah Glenn, Ria Fackrell, Georgia Davis, Grace Potts, Elizabeth Russell, Hannah Baker.

Match Details

Match: THU vs CES, English Women's One Day Trophy, Match 16.

Date and Time: July 23, 2022; 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Old Trafford Stadium should be conducive for both pacers and spinners. As the game progresses, the pitch should slow down, allowing spinners to get some turn. The team that wins the toss should decide to chase.

THU vs CES Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

E Thielkeld, who has played exceptionally well in the last few games, is, without a doubt, the best Dream11 wicketkeeper for today's game. She bats in the top order and can also fetch additional points from catches and stumpings.

Batters

G Boyce and E Jones are the two best Dream11 batter picks for this game. A Campbell is another good pick. She has performed exceptionally in her last few domestic outings.

All-rounders

S Glenn and D Dottin are the best Dream11 all-rounder picks for this game. They bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. L Jackson is another good pick.

Bowlers

The top Dream11 bowler picks for today's team are A Hartley and G Potts. Both have bowled brilliantly in their last few games, and you can also expect them to bowl at the death. H Emily Jones is another good pick.

Top three players to pick in THU vs CES Dream11 prediction team

S Glenn (CES)

D Dottin (THU)

A Hartley (THU).

Thunder vs Central Sparks: Key stats for Dream11 team

D Dottin - 62 runs and 4 wickets

A Hartley - 13 runs and 8 wickets

S Glenn - 17 runs and 5 wickets.

Thunder vs Central Sparks Dream11 Prediction Today (English Women's One Day Trophy)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: A Freeborn, E Threlkeld, E Jones, G Boyce, A Campbell, L Jackson, D Dottin, S Glenn, H Emily Jones, A Hartley, G Potts.

Captain: D Dottin. Vice Captain: S Glenn.

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: E Threlkeld, E Jones, G Boyce, A Campbell, L Jackson, D Dottin, N Brown, S Glenn, H Emily Jones, A Hartley, G Potts.

Captain: D Dottin. Vice Captain: A Hartley.

