THU vs CES Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, Match 14

The 14th game of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy will see Thunder (THU) square off against Central Sparks (CES) at Old Trafford in Manchester on Saturday (May 6). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the THU vs CES Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

Central Sparks have won one of their last three games, while Thunder have lost their last three. Thunder will give their all to win the game, but Sparks are expected to prevail.

THU vs CES Match Details

The 14th game of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy will be played on May 6 at Old Trafford in Manchester at 3:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: THU vs CES, Match 14

Date and Time: May 6, 2023; 3:30 pm IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for bowlers. Batters should score runs, though. Both teams could prefer to bat second. Pacers could be handy early on.

THU vs CES Form Guide

THU - Won one of their last three games

CES - Won none of their last three games

THU vs CES Probable Playing XIs

THU

No injury update

Ellie Threlkeld (wk), Shachi Pai, Liberty Heap, Laura Marshall, Danielle Collins, Deandra Dottin, Naomi Dattani, Emma Lamb, Fi Morris, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross

CES

No injury update

Abigail Freeborn (wk), Chloe Brewer, Davina Perrin, Evelyn Jones, Issy Wong, Katie George, Georgia Davis, Hannah Baker, Erin Burns, Amy Jones, Poppy Davies

THU vs CES Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Jones

Jones is the best wicketkeeper pick, as she bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. She's expected to play well here. A Freeborn is another good pick.

Batters

E Jones

D Perrin and Jones are the two best batter picks. C Brewer played well in the last series, so she's also a good pick.

All-rounders

D Dottin

I Wong and Dottin are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. N Dattani is another good pick.

Bowlers

G Davis

The top bowler picks are H Baker and Davis. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few ganes and are also expected to bowl at the death. T Norris is another good pick.

THU vs CES match captain and vice-captain choices

D Dottin

Dottin bats in the top order and also bowls her quota of overs, making her a safe captaincy pick. She's expected to play a key role here. She scored 51 runs and took a wicket in the last game.

G Davis

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Davis the captain or vice-captain, as she bowls at the death and is in red-hot form. You could also make her the captain of the grand league teams. She took four wickets against Northern Diamonds.

Five Must-Picks for THU vs CES, Match 14

G Davis

D Dottin

H Baker

I Wong

E Jones

Thunder vs Central Sparks Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Thunder vs Central Sparks Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: A Jones, A Freeborn

Batters: E Jones

All-rounders: D Dottin, I Wong, K George, F Norris, N Datani

Bowlers: G Davis, T Norris, H Baker

Thunder vs Central Sparks Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: A Jones, A Freeborn

Batters: E Jones, D Perrin

All-rounders: D Dottin, I Wong, K George

Bowlers: G Davis, T Norris, H Baker, O Thomas

