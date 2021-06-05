THU vs LIG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy - June 6, 2021

In the 12th match of Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, Thunder will take on Lightning at Boughton Hall Cricket Club Ground in Chester on Sunday.

The Thunder have won one of their two games. They come into this encounter having won their previous one by 36 runs and will look to continue their winning momentum.

On the other hand, Lightning are winless so far in the competition having lost both their matches. They come into this fixture on the back of a six-run loss to the Northern Diamonds.

Squads to choose from

Thunder

Alex Hartley (c), Georgie Boyce, Natalie Brown, Alice Clarke, Daniella Collins, Kate Cross, Rebecca Duckworth, Alice Dyson, Sophie Ecclestone, Liberty Heap, Laura Jackson, Hannah Jones, Emma Lamb, Daisy Mullan, Olivia Thomas, Ellie Threlkeld, Sophia Turner

Lightning

Kathryn Bryce (c), Grace Ballinger, Tammy Beaumont, Sarah Bryce, Bethan Ellis, Abbey Freeborn, Kirstie Gordon, Teresa Graves, Yvonne Graves, Nancy Harman, Lucy Higham, Leah Kellogg, Michaela Kirk, Ellie Mitchell, Sophie Munro, Sonia Odedra, Shachi Pai, Alicia Presland

Probable Playing XIs

Thunder

Emma Lamb, Georgie Boyce, Ellie Threlkeld (wk), Piepa Clear, Natalie Brown, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Laura Marshall, Danielle Collins, Alex Hartley(c), Hannah Jones

Lightning

Tammy Beaumont, Sarah Bryce (wk), Kathryn Bryce (c), Abi Freeborn, Lucy Higham, Michaela Kirk, Shachi Pai, Teresa Graves, Yvonne Graves, Kirstie Gordon, Sophie Munro

Match Details

Match: Thunder vs Lightning, Match 12

Venue: Boughton Hall Cricket Club Ground, Chester

Date and Time (IST): 6th June, 3:00 PM

Pitch report

In the only match played at this venue, the ball was seen coming nicely on to the bat. However, as the game progressed, the pitch slowed down, helping the spin bowlers in the process.

The average first innings score is around 250. The captain winning the toss should look to bat first in order to make use of the conditions early on.

Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (THU vs LIG)

THU vs LIG Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ellie Threlkeld, Teresa Graves, Georgie Boyce, Tammy Beaumont, Emma Lamb, Kathryn Bryce, Lucy Higham, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Piepa Cleary, Kirstie Gordon

Captain: Emma Lamb Vice-captain: Kathryn Bryce

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abi Freeborn, Teresa Graves, Yvonne Graves, Tammy Beaumont, Emma Lamb, Kathryn Bryce, Hannah Jones, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Sophie Munro, Kirstie Gordon

Captain: Teresa Graves Vice-captain: Sophie Ecclestone

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee