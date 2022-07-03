THU vs NOD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022 Match

The Thunder (THU) will take on the Northern Diamonds (NOD) in an English Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022 match at Rookwood in Sale on Sunday, July 3.

The Thunder had an inconsistent run in the 2021 edition of the English Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022. With three wins and four losses, they finished seventh. The Northern Diamonds, meanwhile, finished as the runners-up last year. They had five wins and two losses in the league phase before losing to the Southern Vipers in the summit clash.

THU vs NOD Probable Playing 11 today

Thunder: Deandra Dottin, Danielle Collins, Georgia Boyce, Eleanor Threlkeld (wk), Natalie Brown, Laura Marshall, Liberty Heap, Laura Jackson, Phoebe Graham, Hannah Jones, Alex Hartley (c).

Northern Diamonds: Hollie Armitage (c), Linsey Smith, Sterre Kalis, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Rachel Hopkins, Bess Heath (wk), Jenny Gunn, Katherine Brunt, Katie Levick, Rachel Slater, Leigh Kasperek.

Match Details

THU vs NOD, English Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022

Date & Time: July 3rd 2022, 3 PM IST

Venue: Rookwood, Sale

Pitch Report

The track at Rookwood in Sale is likely to be a decent one to bat on. But there could be some movement available for the pacers early on, keeping the batters on their toes.

Today’s THU vs NOD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Lauren Winfield-Hill is an experienced player who can play big knocks at the top of the order.

Batter

Georgia Boyce scored 232 runs in seven innings in the last edition of the English Women’s One-Day Trophy.

All-rounder

Katherine Brunt is a genuine wicket-taking bowler who can be effective with the bat as well.

Bowlers

Hannah Jones has been extremely consistent with the ball over the last couple of seasons. She took 14 wickets in the English Women’s One-Day Trophy 2021.

Top 5 best players to pick in THU vs NOD Dream11 Prediction Team

Lauren Winfield-Hill (NOD)

Katherine Brunt (NOD)

Leigh Kasperek (NOD)

Hannah Jones (THU)

Georgia Boyce (THU)

THU vs NOD Dream11 Prediction (English Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022)

Dream11 Team for Thunder vs Northern Diamonds - English Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lauren Winfield-Hill, Georgia Boyce, Sterre Kalis, Danielle Collins, Katherine Brunt, Jenny Gunn, Laura Jackson, Alex Hartley, Leigh Kasperek, Linsey Smith, Hannah Jones.

Captain: Katherine Brunt. Vice-captain: Hannah Jones.

Dream11 Team for Thunder vs Northern Diamonds - English Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lauren Winfield-Hill, Eleanor Threlkeld, Georgia Boyce, Sterre Kalis, Laura Marshall, Katherine Brunt, Jenny Gunn, Alex Hartley, Leigh Kasperek, Katie Levick, Hannah Jones.

Captain: Lauren Winfield-Hill. Vice-captain: Leigh Kasperek.

