THU vs NOD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English Women’s Regional T20, Match 24

Thunder will take on Northern Diamonds in the 24th match of the English Women’s Regional T20 at the Boughton Hall Cricket Club Ground in Chester on Monday.

With two wins, two losses, and a draw from their five matches so far, Thunder have accumulated 11 points. They occupy the third position in Group B. Their opponents, Northern Diamonds, meanwhile, have won three matches and lost on two occasions. They have 12 points and a Net Run Rate of 0.297.

THU vs NOD Probable Playing 11 Today

THU XI

Sophia Turner, Georgie Boyce, Natalie Brown, Ellie Threkeld, Hannah Emily Jones, Kate Cross, Danielle Collins, Emma Lamb, Alice Dyson, Piepa Cleary, Lura Marshall.

NOD XI

Beth Langston, Katie Levick, Natalie Sciver, Ami Campbell, Linsey Smith, Katherine Brunt, Sarah Taylor, Sterre Kalis, Hollie Armitage, Jenny Gunn, Lauren Winfield.

Match Details

THU vs NOD, English Women’s Regional T20 Match 24

Date and Time: 30th August, 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Boughton Hall Cricket Club Ground, Chester

Pitch Report

The track here is a balanced and a good competition between bat and ball can be expected. Pacers are expected to enjoy more than the slower bowlers on this wicket. The average first innings score here is 110.

Today’s THU vs NOD Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Ellie Threlkeld could prove to be a valuable wicket-keeper for her side. She’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs. She has scored 88 runs in the last four matches.

Batters

Although Alex Macdonald is capable of wreaking havoc with the bat, she has been on fire with the ball. She picked up four wickets in the match against Western Storm. She has six wickets to her name so far.

Georgia Boyce is a dependable batter who rarely squanders her wicket. She has amassed 77 runs in four matches.

All-rounders

Emma Lamb has impressed with her all-round performances and she should be considered as a captaincy choice for the THU vs NOD Dream11 Fantasy Side. She is the highest scorer in the competition with 218 runs at an average of 72.66 and at a strike rate of 152.44. She has also picked up nine wickets in four matches!

Jenny Gunn has also been brilliant with both the bat and the ball. She has scored 53 runs and has scalped five wickets.

Bowlers

Linsey Smith will be expected to lead the line for Northern Diamonds. In four matches, she has collected five wickets. She has also added 43 runs with the bat.

Top 5 best players to pick in THU vs NOD Dream11 prediction team

Emma Lamb (THU) – 635 points

Linsey Smith (NOD) – 282 points

Jenny Gunn (NOD) – 252 points

Katie Levick (NOD) – 235 points

Alex Macdonald (NOD) – 231 points

Important stats for THU vs NOD Dream11 prediction team

Emma Lamb: 218 runs and 9 wickets

Linsey Smith: 5 wickets

Jenny Gunn: 53 runs and 5 wickets

Katie Levick: 5 wickets

Alex Macdonald: 22 runs and 6 wickets

THU vs NOD Dream11 Prediction Today

THU vs NOD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: E Threlkeld, A Macdonald, H Armitage, G Boyce, E Lamb, J Gunn, B Langston, L Smith, K Levick, K Cross, A Hartley

Captain: E Lamb, Vice-Captain: J Gunn

THU vs NOD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: E Threlkeld, A Macdonald, H Armitage, L Dobson, G Boyce, E Lamb, J Gunn, B Langston, L Smith, K Levick, K Cross

Captain: L Smith, Vice-Captain: A Macdonald

