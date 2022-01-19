THU vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Big Bash League 2021/22, Match 55

The Sydney Thunder will take on the Melbourne Renegades in the 55th match of the Big Bash League 2021-22 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne on Wednesday.

The Sydney Thunder are arriving into the game on the back of successive losses. A heavy defeat to the Sydney Sixers in the Sydney Smash in their last match will hurt them.

The Thunder are third in the table as things stand and will be favorites to win here. They'd defeated the Renegades by a gigantic margin of 129 runs the last time the two sides met.

The Melbourne Renegades are currently at the bottom of the BBL 11 table, a position they have found themselves in over the last two seasons.

Their playoff hopes are over and the Renegades will be playing for pride here. They are winless in their last four games.

THU vs REN Probable Playing 11 Today

THU XI

Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Jason Sangha (c), Alex Ross, Oliver Davies, Chris Green, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Nathan McAndrew, Tanveer Sangha, Gurinder Sandhu, Brendan Doggett

REN XI

Sam Harper (wk), Aaron Finch (c), Shaun Marsh, James Seymour, Unmukt Chand, Jonathan Merlo, Will Sutherland, Cameron Boyce, Zak Evans, Josh Lalor, Zahir Khan

Match Details

THU vs REN, Big Bash League 2021/22, Match 55

Date and Time: January 19, 2022, 10:40 AM IST

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Pitch Report

The surface here is expected to assist the batters and the ball comes well on to the willow. However, the quick bowlers will be looking to have a big say in the latter half of the game.

A score of 180 could prove to be par at this venue.

Today’s THU vs REN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Matthew Gilkes will be the best choice for the wicketkeeper position in your Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 287 runs in 12 games at an average of 23.91 and has the highest score of 93 this season.

Batters

Jason Sangha has been consistent for the Sydney Thunder and has proven his worth. He has collected 382 runs at an average of 54.57. Sangha has also scalped three wickets.

Alex Hales has returned to the squad after missing the last few matches due to isolation. Hales played a match-winning knock of 80 not out off 56 deliveries and helped his team cross the finish line against the Hobart Hurricanes.

He has amassed 330 runs in 11 games at a strike rate of 150.

All-rounders

Daniel Sams is a fantastic all-rounder who has been extremely useful for the Sydney Thunder. Sams scored 98 runs and picked up a wicket in the previous clash with the Melbourne Renegades.

He should also be a multiplier choice for your THU vs REN Dream11 fantasy side.

Bowlers

Gurinder Sandhu is expected to lead the line with the ball. Sandhu has picked up 11 wickets in the last five games and has been in top form.

Top 5 best players to pick in THU vs REN Dream11 prediction team

Daniel Sams (THU) – 813 points

Jason Sangha (THU) – 671 points

Alex Hales (THU) - 494 points

Matthew Gilkes (THU) – 475 points

Natham McAndrew (THU) – 451 points

Important stats for THU vs REN Dream11 prediction team

Daniel Sams: 190 runs and 18 wickets

Jason Sangha: 382 runs and 3 wickets

Alex Hales: 330 runs

Aaron Finch: 229 runs

THU vs REN Dream11 Prediction Today

THU vs REN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Matthew Gilkes, Sam Harper, Jason Sangha, Alex Hales, Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh, Usman Khawaja, Daniel Sams, Nathan McAndrew, Gurinder Sandhu, Zahir Khan

Captain: Daniel Sams, Vice-Captain: Alex Hales

THU vs REN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Matthew Gilkes, Sam Harper, Jason Sangha, Alex Hales, Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh, Usman Khawaja, Daniel Sams, Nathan McAndrew, Tanveer Sangha, Josh Lalor

Captain: Jason Sangha, Vice-Captain: Aaron Finch.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar