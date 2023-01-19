THU vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Big Bash League 2022-23 Match 47

The Sydney Thunder (THU) will take on the Melbourne Renegades (REN) in the 47th match of the ongoing Big Bash League 2022-23 at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Thursday, January 19. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the THU vs REN Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing XIs and the pitch report for this game.

The Renegades are nearly through to the next round. They have 12 points to their name from 11 matches and are currently third in the points table.

Meanwhile, the Sydney Thunder have had a very rocky journey in the tournament. They are currently sixth in the points table with 10 points against their name and are in desperate need of a win to survive in the race for semi-finals.

The two teams met once earlier in the tournament. The Melbourne Renegades won that match by four wickets.

THU vs REN, Match Details

The 47th match of the Big Bash League 2022-23 between the Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Renegades will be played on January 19, 2023, at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The game is set to take place at 1.45 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Syndey Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades, BBL 2022-23, Match 47

Date & Time: January 19, 2023, 1.45 pm IST

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App

Live Telecast: Sony Sports Network

THU vs REN, Pitch Report

Only one match has been played so far at this venue in the ongoing tournament. The pitch looked difficult for the batters to score runs on. In the match, a total of 245 runs were scored in 40 overs for the loss of 17 wickets. So, fierce competition can be expected in this match.

Last Match Played on this pitch (This tournament)

Matches won batting first: 1

Matches won batting second: 0

Average score batting first: 122

Average score batting second: 123

THU vs REN Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Sydney Thunder: W, W, L, L, L

Melbourne Renegades: L, W, W, L, W

THU vs REN Probable Playing XI Today

Sydney Thunder Team/Injury News

No major updates.

Sydney Thunder Probable Playing XI

Matthew Gilkes (wk), David Warner, Sam Whiteman, Olivier Davies, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Green (c), Usman Qadir, and Brendon Doggett.

Melbourne Renegades Team/Injury News

No major updates.

Melbourne Renegades Probable Playing XI

Martin Guptill, Jake Fraser McGurk, Sam Harper (wk), Aaron Finch (c), Matthew Critchley, Jonathon Wells, Tom Rogers, Will Sutherland, Ruwantha Kellepotha, Kane Richardson, and Fawad Ahmed.

THU vs REN Match, Dream11 Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sam Harper (8 Matches, 230 Runs, SR: 157.53)

Sam Harper has been in a good hitting form in the tournament. His form has been decent and this makes him the best pick from the wicketkeepers category.

Batter

Olivier Davies (11 Matches, 323 Runs, SR: 141.66)

Olivier Davies has enjoyed batting in this tournament. He has scored consistent runs and at a good strike rate. His form in the tournament makes him a must-pick for the match.

All-rounder

Daniel Sams (10 Matches, 15 Wickets, Economy: 8.33)

Daniel Sams has been a prime wicket taker for the Sydney Thunder in this edition. He has been using his variations to great effect and is the safest pick from the all-rounders category.

Bowler

Tom Stewart Rogers (11 Matches, 19 Wickets, Economy: 8.58)

Tom Rogers has been the biggest weapon for the Melbourne Renegades with the ball. He has been a bit expensive but given the rate at which he picks up wickets, especially in the difficult death overs, Rogers is the best choice from the bowlers category for this match.

THU vs REN match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Daniel Sams

Bowlers are generally less favored as captains or vice-captains in fantasy contests. But the kind of form Sams is in, he is probably a better choice for the captain or vice-captain than any other batter. He can also come in handy with the bat lower down the order.

Tom Rogers

Once again, for a general fantasy player, keeping Rogers as the captain might look risky. But the way he has been performing with the ball in this tournament, Rogers might turn out to be a game changer for this match.

Top Five Must Picks for SIX vs STR Match

Players Stats Fantasy Points Aaron Finch 257 runs in 11 matches 406 Olivier Davies 323 runs in 11 matches 530 Daniel Sams 15 wickets in 10 matches 571 Tom Stewart Rogers 19 wickets in 11 matches 681 Kane Richardson 11 wicket in 10 matches 393

THU vs REN match expert tips

The pitch at Manuka Oval is expected to favor the bowlers. So, more emphasis on all-rounders and pure bowlers would be a good idea for this match.

THU vs REN Dream 11 Prediction Today, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Sam Harper

Batters: Aaron Finch, Alex Ross, Olivier Davies

All-rounders: Will Sutherland, Daniel Sams

Bowlers: Kane Richardson, Chris Green, Nathan McAndrew, Brendan Doggett, Tom Stewart Rogers

