THU vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's BBL Match - Jan 15th, 2020

Match 37 of BBL 2019-20 on Wednesday features Sydney Thunder facing the Melbourne Renegades at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

In spite of slightly losing their way in recent games, the Thunder beat the Hurricanes last week to bounce back into winning ways. Led by Callum Ferguson, Sydney Thunder have punched above their weight in spite of Chris Green's suspension.

On the other hand, the defending champions, Melbourne Renegades, have had a torrid time in BBL 2019-20. The Renegades are yet to win a single game so far with their hopes of qualification hanging by a thread.

They will be desperate for a win at the Manuka Oval although the Thunder will come into this game as the clear favourites. Nevertheless, an entertaining game beckons between the two sides to kickstart proceedings on Wednesday. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for THU vs REN.

Squads to choose from

Sydney Thunder

Callum Ferguson (C), Liam Bowe, Jono Cook, Brendan Doggett, Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Jay Lenton, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Morris, Arjun Nair, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams and Gurinder Sandhu

Melbourne Renegades

Daniel Christian (C), Shaun Marsh, Sam Harper, Beau Webster, Mohammad Nabi, Samit Patel, Cameron Boyce, Andrew Fekete, Tom Cooper, Joe Mennie, Will Sutherland, Jack Wildermuth and Marcus Harris.

Playing XI Updates

Sydney Thunder:

A couple of changes are for the Thunder as Gurinder Sandhu and Jay Lenton are named in the thirteen man squad. While the top order should remain intact with Hales, Khawaja and Ferguson starring for them, Jay Lenton should don the gloves for the Thunder in the absence of Gilkes. Ross and Morris take care of the finishing duties while Daniel Sams provides depth with the bat.

With the Manuka Oval pitch tending to help the pacers with extra bounce, Gurinder Sandhu could find a place instead of Chris Tremain with Jono Cook is a possible inclusion as well at the expense of Liam Bowe.

Possible XI: Hales, Khawaja, Ferguson(C), Ross, Morris, Sams, Lenton(WK), Nair, Cook/Bowe, Doggett and Sandhu.

Melbourne Renegades

After a lackluster performance against Adelaide Strikers, the Renegades could ring in the changes for this game. Apart from the duo of Shaun Marsh and Beau Webster, none of the Renegades batsmen have done well consistently. Marcus Harris could drop out of the side for Will Sutherland, who adds more balance to the bowling department.

With ample batting depth in their ranks, bringing in Sutherland would be an ideal move with the likes of Christian and Cooper also getting more time in the middle. Their bowling attack relies on Nabi and Boyce with Mennie's new-ball spell being crucial to the outcome of the game. Sam Harper, who has shone in glimpses for the Renegades, is one to watch out for in what is a must-win game for the defending champions.

Possible XI: Marsh, Harper(WK), Webster, Cooper, Christian (C), Nabi, Wildermuth, Sutherland, Samit, Boyce and Mennie.

Match Details:

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades, Match 37

15th January 2020, 12:40 PM IST

Manuka Oval, Canberra

Pitch Report

A decent batting track with ample help for the pacers beckons the two sides. While the spinners will also come into the play as the match progresses, batsmen will enjoy conditions once they get themselves in. 160 should be par on this surface with teams preferring to chase here.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: With Matt Gilkes unavailable for this game, Sam Harper stands out as the lone viable option in the wicket-keepers department. While Jay Lenton is a talented batsman himself, he is expected to bat in the lower order which wouldn't stand well in the context of the fantasy contest.

Batsmen: While picking two of Callum Ferguson, Usman Khawaja or Alex Hales is a must in any Thunder game, Shaun Marsh should join them as well for this game. The southpaw has been a good addition to the Renegades side with 319 runs in nine games. Fellow Renegades batsman, Beau Webster also warranties a place in the side owing to his fine form.

Allrounders: The Thunder duo of Morris and Sams are critical to their side's fortunes with the ball. While Sams is the leading wicket-taker in BBL 2019-20 with 17 scalps, Morris hasn't done too bad as well with 10 wickets at an average of 21.90.

Another viable option would be Mohammad Nabi, who didn't have the best of starts to his BBL 2019-20 campaign. If one were to pick an extra all-rounder, Renegades captain, Daniel Christian is a dependable option as well.

Bowlers: Cameron Boyce has been one of the Renegades' best performers with the ball this season. In spite of Kane Richardson's absence, Boyce has impressed with his variations and should be able to pick a wicket or two on Wednesday.

Along with him, the likes of Arjun Nair and Joe Mennie should also find a place in the fantasy side. Provided he is picked in the playing XI, Gurinder Sandhu is a dependable pick as well owing to his ability to extract bounce from the surface.

Captain: Callum Ferguson has faded away in recent games after starting the tournament brightly. Nevertheless, the Thunder captain has 295 runs so far and looks good for some runs in this game. Another viable pick for the multiplier options would be Shaun Marsh while Mohammad Nabi's all-round ability makes for a decent pick as well.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sam Harper, Beau Webster, Shaun Marsh, Callum Ferguson, Alex Hales, Daniel Sams, Chris Morris, Mohammad Nabi, Arjun Nair, Cameron Boyce and Joe Mennie. Captain: Shaun Marsh, Vice-Captain: Callum Ferguson

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sam Harper, Shaun Marsh, Callum Ferguson, Usman Khawaja, Daniel Christian, Daniel Sams, Chris Morris, Mohammad Nabi, Cameron Boyce, Arjun Nair and Joe Mennie. Captain: Callum Ferguson, Vice-Captain: Mohammad Nabi