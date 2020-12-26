THU vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's BBL Match - Dec 26th, 2020

Match 14 of the BBL 2020 has the Melbourne Renegades taking on Sydney Thunder at the Manuka Oval.

Sydney Thunder have won two of their three BBL 2020 games so far, with the likes of Daniel Sams and Callum Ferguson playing starring roles, but Usman Khawaja and Alex Hales are yet to find their feet. However, the Thunder's bowling attack has more than made up with strong performances as the team head into this BBL 2020 game high on confidence.

Meanwhile, their opponents, Melbourne Renegades come into this BBL 2020 game on the back of two defeats.

Despite Sam Harper and Rilee Rossouw coming up with the goods in the previous BBL 2020 game, the Renegades were undone by Ben McDermott and the Hurricanes. Although it is still early days in the BBL 2020, the Renegades will look to bounce back to winning ways.

Despite the Thunder having momentum on their side, they start off as the underdogs against a well-oiled Renegades unit. With some of the best T20 players playing at the Manuka Oval, we should be in for a cracking fixture in BBL 2020.

BBL 2020: Squads to choose from

Sydney Thunder

Callum Ferguson, Sam Billings, Jonathan Cook, Ben Cutting, Oliver Davies, Brendan Doggett, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Nathan McAndrew, Adam Milne, Arjun Nair, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, Chris Tremain.

Melbourne Renegades

Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Boyce, Zak Evans, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Jon Holland, Shaun Marsh, Mohammad Nabi, James Pattinson, Kane Richardson, Will Sutherland, Mitch Perry, Beau Webster, Imran Tahir, Noor Ahmad, Josh Lalor, Jack Prestwidge, Rilee Rossouw, Imad Wasim, Benny Howell, Brody Couch, Peter Hatzoglou.

Predicted Playing-11s

Sydney Thunder

Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson (C), Oliver Davies, Baxter Holt (WK), Ben Cutting, Daniel Sams, Chris Green, Tanveer Sangha, Adam Milne and Nathan McAndrew.

Melbourne Renegades

Aaron Finch (C), Shaun Marsh, Sam Harper (WK), Rilee Rossouw, Beau Webster, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mohammad Nabi, Kane Richardson, Will Sutherland/Jack Prestwidge, Josh Lalor and Noor Ahmad.

Match Details

Match: Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades, Match 14

Date: 26th December 2020, at 12:40 PM IST

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra.

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous BBL games at the Manuka Oval, an even contest between bat and ball beckons on Saturday.

While the runs may flow initially, the pitch could slow down as the game progresses. That would bring the spinners into play, and the pacers could resort to change of pace.

With this game being an evening fixture, both teams could look to bat first after winning the toss. 160 runs should be a competitive total, given the nature of the surface.

THU vs REN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

THU vs REN Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Baxter Holt, Rilee Rossouw, Aaron Finch, Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Daniel Sams, Mohd Nabi, Kane Richardson, Josh Lalor, Tanveer Sangha and Adam Milne.

Captain: Usman Khawaja. Vice-Captain: Rilee Rossouw.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sam Harper, Rilee Rossouw, Ben Cutting, Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Daniel Sams, Shaun Marsh, Kane Richardson, Josh Lalor, Tanveer Sangha and Adam Milne.

Captain: Rilee Rossouw. Vice-Captain: Alex Hales.