THU vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BBL 2021-22, Match 24

The 24th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 has the Sydney Thunder (THU) hosting the Perth Scorchers (SCO) at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Tuesday.

The Sydney Thunder have blown hot and cold in the BBL and head into the clash on the back of a loss to arch-rivals Sydney Sixers. Chris Green and co. will be keen to return to winning ways, but come across a rampant Perth Scorchers side who are yet to taste defeat this season. With a well-balanced side and an in-form Mitchell Marsh to fall back on, the Scorchers will start as favorites. But with home conditions and a resourceful bowling attack in their ranks, the Thunder should fancy their chances in this much-awaited clash.

THU vs SCO Probable Playing 11 Today

SCO XI

Josh Inglis (wk), Kurtis Patterson/Cameron Bancroft, Colin Munro, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner (c), Laurie Evans, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Haztoglou and Tymal Mills

THU XI

Alex Hales, Matt Gilkes, Jason Sangha, Sam Billings (wk), Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Chris Green (c), Nathan McAndrew/Brendan Doggett, Tanveer Sangha and Saqib Mahmood

Match Details

THU vs SCO, BBL 2021-22, Match 24

Date and Time: 28th December 2021, 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra

Pitch Report

The Manuka Oval should present a decent batting track with the bowlers also likely to get some movement off the surface. With this being an evening fixture, the ball should skid on nicely to the bat under the lights. The pacers will ideally look to take the pace off as the match progresses, a tactic that will define the outcome of the game. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer chasing upon winning the toss.

Today’s THU vs SCO Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Josh Inglis: Although Josh Inglis hasn't taken off in the BBL, he did score some runs in his previous outing against the Renegades. Inglis has been in fine form throughout the year and would be keen to get back among the runs, making for a fine addition to your THU vs SCO Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Alex Hales: Alex Hales is another batter who is due for a big one in the BBL this season. Hales has been one of the best batters in the league over the last few seasons with his explosive batting ability serving the Sydney Thunder well. Watch out for his big-hitting prowess in the powerplay overs, which could make or break the game for the Sydney Thunder.

All-rounder

Daniel Sams: Daniel Sams has been the Thunder's go-to all-rounder, coming up with wickets and quick runs on a consistent basis. He has also been in decent form coming into the game, making him a good addition to your THU vs SCO Dream11 fantasy team alongside talk-of-the-town, Mitchell Marsh.

Bowler

Tymal Mills: Tymal Mills has been bang on the money for the Scorchers, using his variations and raw pace to good effect. Given the expected conditions at the Manuka Oval, Mills should prove to be a handful for the Thunder batters and pick up a wicket or two in the process.

Top 3 best players to pick in THU vs SCO Dream11 prediction team

Mitchell Marsh (SCO) - 435 points

Ashton Agar (SCO) - 364 points

Sam Billings (THU) - 276 points

Important stats for THU vs SCO Dream11 prediction team

Colin Munro - 204 runs in 6 BBL 2021-22 matches, Bat Average: 51.00

Sam Billings - 170 runs in 5 BBL 2021-22 matches, Bat Average: 42.50

Andrew Tye - 10 wickets in 6 BBL 2021-22 matches, Bowl Average: 16.10

THU vs SCO Dream11 Prediction Today (BBL 2021-22)

THU vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josh Inglis, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Ashton Turner, Jason Sangha, Mitchell Marsh, Daniel Sams, Andrew Tye, Tymal Mills, Saqib Mahmood and Tanveer Sangha

Captain: Alex Hales. Vice-captain: Josh Inglis.

THU vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Josh Inglis, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Ashton Turner, Jason Sangha, Sam Billings, Daniel Sams, Andrew Tye, Peter Hatzoglou, Saqib Mahmood and Tanveer Sangha

Captain: Josh Inglis. Vice-captain: Daniel Sams.

Edited by Samya Majumdar