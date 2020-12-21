THU vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's BBL Match - Dec 22nd, 2020

Match 12 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2020 sees Sydney Thunder take on the Perth Scorchers at the Manuka Oval on Tuesday.

The Thunder come into this game on the back of a sensational win over Brisbane Heat. Despite their top order failing against Jack Wildermuth, Daniel Sams came up with a performance for the ages to hand them their first win of the season. Likewise, they would love to sustain their momentum with another win on Tuesday.

On the other hand, the Scorchers don't have a win to their name this season with their previous game being washed out. Nevertheless, they have shown glimpses of what they are capable of with both bat and ball. A lot will ride on the shoulders of captain Ashton Turner and Jhye Richardson, both of whom have excelled this season.

Although both teams look equally matched on paper, the Thunder holds the edge with momentum on its side. Either way, we should be in for a cracking game of cricket in the BBL on Tuesday.

Squads to choose from

Sydney Thunder

Callum Ferguson, Sam Billings, Jonathan Cook, Ben Cutting, Oliver Davies, Brendan Doggett, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Nathan McAndrew, Adam Milne, Arjun Nair, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, Chris Tremain.

Perth Scorchers

Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Fawad Ahmed, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Joe Clarke, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Liam Livingstone, Colin Munro, Joel Paris, Kurtis Patterson, Jhye Richardson, Jason Roy, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman, Colin Munro.

Predicted Playing 11

Sydney Thunder

Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Callum Ferguson (C), Baxter Holt (WK), Alex Ross, Ben Cutting, Daniel Sams, Chris Green, Tanveer Sangha, Jono Cook and Adam Milne

Perth Scorchers

Colin Munro, Josh Inglis (WK), Joe Clarke, Ashton Turner (C), Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Bancroft, Aaron Hardie, Andrew Tye, Matt Kelly, Jhye Richardson and Fawad Ahmed

Match Details

Match: Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers, Match 12

Date: 22nd December 2020, at 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Manuka Oval is a decent one to bat on with some help available for the bowlers as well. While the pacers should get the ball to swing early on, the spinners should come into play as the match progresses.

Teams would look to make use of the powerplay with the field restrictions on. Although the ball should skid on nicely under the lights, the pitch isn't expected to change much during the game. Both teams will look to bat first with 150-160 being a good total at this venue.

THU vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

THU vs SCO Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josh Inglis, Colin Munro, Ashton Turner, Usman Khawaja, Callum Ferguson, Daniel Sams, Mitchell Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Fawad Ahmed, Tanveer Sangha and Adam Milne

Captain: Usman Khawaja, Vice-Captain: Colin Munro

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Baxter Holt, Colin Munro, Ashton Turner, Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Daniel Sams, Mitchell Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Fawad Ahmed, Tanveer Sangha and Chris Green

Captain: Colin Munro, Vice-Captain: Daniel Sams