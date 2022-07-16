THU vs SES Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2022, Match 10

The Thunder will take on the South East Stars in the 10th match of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2022 at the Trafalgar Road Ground in Southport on Saturday.

The Thunders haven’t been able to make a mark so far this season. Having played two matches, they have lost on both occasions. They lost their previous match against the Lightning and are seventh in the points table.

The South East Stars, on the other hand, have won one of their two games so far this season. They currently occupy the fourth spot in the points table. They also suffered a loss against Southern Vipers in their most recent game and will be looking for ways to bounce back.

THU vs SES Probable Playing 11 Today

THU XI

Georgie Boyce, Deandra Dottin, Danielle Collins, Eleanor Threlkeld (c)(wk), Natalie Brown, Shachi Pai, Daisy Mullan, Laura Jackson, Phoebe Graham, Hannah Jones, Alex Hartley

SES XI

Bryony Smith (c), Alice Davidson-Richards, Kira Chathli (wk), Alice Capsey, Aylish Cranstone, Kirstie White, Grace Gibbs, Freya Davies, Alexa Stonehouse, Eva Gray, Danielle Gregory

Match Details

THU vs SES, Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2022, Match 10

Date and Time: July 16, 2022, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Trafalgar Road Ground, Southport

Pitch Report

The pitch here at the Trafalgar Road Ground tends to favour bowlers more than the batters. Fast bowlers can, especially, prove to be handy with the new ball. The average first innings score here is 128.

Today’s THU vs SES Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

K Chathli is a great choice for the wicketkeeper slot and she has been in astounding form with the bat. She has amassed 95 runs in two matches so far.

Batters

A Cranstone is a talented batter who will be looking to build momentum with a string of good knocks. So far, she has hammered 39 runs in the competition.

All-rounders

B Smith is a wonderful all-rounder who has the ability to shine with both the bat as well as the ball. She has scored 105 runs and has also taken three wickets. She will be a fantastic captain for your THU vs SES Dream11 Fantasy Team.

D Dottin is another player you must have in your Dream11 Fantasy Side. She is one of the most accomplished all-rounders in international cricket. Dottin has scored 54 runs and has also taken one wicket.

Bowlers

F Davies is arriving into this match after taking a three-wicket haul in the previous game against the Southern Vipers. She also had a fantastic economy rate of 4.11.

Top 5 best players to pick in THU vs SES Dream11 prediction team

B Smith (SES) – 229 points

A Capsey (SES) – 160 points

K Chathli (SES) – 152 points

E Threlkeld (THU) – 138 points

F Davies (SES) – 114 points

Important stats for THU vs SES Dream11 prediction team

B Smith: 105 runs and three wickets

A Capsey: 70 runs and two wickets

K Chathli: 95 runs

E Threlkeld: 104 runs

F Davies: Three wickets

THU vs SES Dream11 Prediction Today

THU vs SES Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Chathli, E Threlkeld, S Pai, A Cranstone, G Boyce, B Smith, A Capsey, D Dottin, F Davies, E Gray, A Hartley

Captain: B Smith, Vice-Captain: D Dottin

THU vs SES Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Chathli, E Threlkeld, A Cranstone, K White, G Boyce, B Smith, A Davidson Richards, D Dottin, F Davies, E Gray, A Hartley

Captain: A Cranstone, Vice-Captain: E Threlkeld

