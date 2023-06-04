THU vs SES Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for English Women's Regional T20, Match 24

Thunder (THU) will face South East Stars (SES) in the 24th match of the English Women's Regional T20 at Stanley Park in Blackpool on Sunday, June 4. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the THU vs SES Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Thunder have won two matches while losing thrice. They are currently fifth in the standings with four points.

South East Stars also have two wins and four points to their name. However, they are higher in the points table owing to having a better net run rate compared to Thunder.

THU vs SES Match Details, English Women's Regional T20

The 24th match of the English Women's Regional T20 will be played on June 4 at Stanley Park in Blackpool. The match is set to take place at 7:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

THU vs SES, English Women's Regional T20, Match 24

Date and Time: 4th June 2023, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Stanley Park, Blackpool

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

THU vs SES Pitch Report

This will be the first English Women's Regional T20 match to be held at Stanley Park in Blackpool. A balanced wicket is expected where both bowlers and batters are likely to find some degree of assistance.

THU vs SES Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Thunder: W-W-L-L

South East Stars: W-L-W-W-L

THU vs SES probable playing 11s for today’s match

Thunder Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Thunder Probable Playing 11

Emma Lamb, Liberty Heap, Fi Morris, Deandra Dottin, Eleanor Threlkeld (c)(wk), Seren Smale, Naomi Dattani, Danielle Collins, Stephanie Butler, Tara Norris, Mahika Gaur.

South East Stars Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

South East Stars Probable Playing 11

Bryony Smith (c), Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Tash Farrant, Paige Scholfield, Phoebe Franklin, Alice Davidson-Richards, Kira Chathli (wk), Freya Davies, Claudie Cooper, Danielle Gregory.

THU vs SES Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

E Threlkeld (5 matches, 50 runs, Strike Rate: 83.33)

E Threlkeld could be a decent wicketkeeper pick for your Dream11 fantasy team. She has scored 50 runs in five matches and will be keen to play a bigger knock today.

Top Batter pick

E Lamb (4 matches, 133 runs, Strike Rate: 131.68)

E Lamb is the leading run-scorer for Thunder with 133 runs in four games at an average of 33.25 and a strike rate of 131.68.

Top All-rounder pick

F Morris (5 matches, 87 runs and 5 wickets)

F Morris is a top-tier all-rounder who has scored 87 runs at a strike rate of over 107 and has also claimed five wickets at an economy rate of 6.07.

Top Bowler pick

T Norris (5 matches, 5 wickets, Economy Rate: 8.58)

T Norris is the joint-highest wicket-taker for Thunder. She has scalped five wickets but has been expensive and has an economy rate of 8.58.

THU vs SES match captain and vice-captain choices

P Franklin

P Franklin is the second-highest run-scorer for South East Stars, having amassed 132 runs in five games at an average of 33 and a strike rate of 104.76. Franklin is also her side's second-highest wicket-taker with five wickets. She should definitely be the captaincy choice of your THU vs SES Dream11 fantasy team.

B Smith

B Smith is the leading run-scorer for her side with 158 runs in five matches at an average of 31.60 and a strike rate of 150.48. Smith has also taken a wicket.

5 Must-picks with player stats for THU vs SES Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points P Franklin 132 runs and 5 wickets 346 points F Morris 87 runs and 5 wickets 332 points B Smith 158 runs and 1 wicket 320 points E Lamb 133 runs and 2 wickets 259 points P Scholfield 17 runs and 6 wickets 235 points

THU vs SES match expert tips

P Franklin has been extremely consistent with both the bat and ball and could be the one to watch out for in the THU vs SES game.

THU vs SES Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 24, Head to Head League

THU vs SES Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 24, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: E Threlkeld

Batters: E Lamb, L Heap

All-rounders: P Franklin (c), F Morris, B Smith (vc), P Scholfield, D Dottin, A Capsey

Bowlers: T Norris, F Davies

THU vs SES Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 24, Grand League

THU vs SES Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 24, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: E Threlkeld

Batters: E Lamb (vc), L Heap, S Dunkley

All-rounders: P Franklin, F Morris (c), B Smith, P Scholfield, A Davidson-Richards

Bowlers: T Norris, F Davies

Poll : 0 votes