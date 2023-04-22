THU vs SES Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2023, Match 2

The second match of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2023 will see the Thunder (THU) take on the South East Stars (SES) at Old Trafford in Manchester on Saturday, April 22. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the THU vs SES Dream11 prediction.

The Thunder will start as the early favorites to win the trophy and for good reason. They have a good roster with the likes of Deandra Dottin and Sophie Ecclestone leading the way.

While they will fancy their chances of a win, the Thunder are up against a decent South East Stars side that has a good mix of youth and experience to fall back on. Although their bowling attack lacks the same experience their opponents boast of, the South East Stars are well and truly capable of inflicting an upset over the Thunder.

With both teams eyeing a winning start to their campaign, a cracker of a contest is on the cards in Manchester.

THU vs SES Match Details

The Thunder and South East Stars will lock horns in the second match of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2023 on Saturday. The game is set to take place at 3:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

THU vs SES, Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2023, Match 2

Date and Time: April 22nd, 2023, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

THU vs SES probable playing 11s for today’s match

Thunder injury/team news

No injury concerns for Thunder.

Thunder probable playing 11

Deandra Dottin, Emma Lamb, Naomi Dattani, Ellie Threlkeld (c&wk), Daisy Mullan, Liberty Heap, Laura Jackson, Hannah Jones, Kate Cross, Alex Hartley and Sophie Ecclestone.

South East Stars injury/team news

No injury concerns for South East Stars.

South East Stars probable playing 11

Kira Chathli (wk), Ryana Macdonald Gay, Sophia Dunkley, Bryony Smith (c), Alice Davidson-Richards, Paige Schofield, Alexa Stonehouse, Emma Jones, Freya Davies, Danielle Gregory and Claudie Cooper/Alice Capsey.

THU vs SES Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Ellie Threlkeld (6 matches, 266 runs, Average: 53.20)

Ellie Threlkeld is one of the finest keepers in the women's game, often compared to Sarah Taylor. Threlkeld enjoyed a fine season with the bat last year, scoring 266 runs in six matches with an average of 53.20.

Given her ability to score big runs in the middle order, she is a top pick for your THU vs SES Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Kira Chathli (7 matches, 124 runs, Average: 17.71)

Kira Chathli is likely to start as the first-choice opener for the South East Stars. She showed glimpses of her ability in the previous game, scoring 124 runs in seven matches.

With Chathli having a solid technique and knack for big runs, she is a fine pick for your THU vs SES Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Deandra Dottin (6 matches, 121 runs, SR: 83.44)

Deandra Dottin did not have the best of campaigns last time around, scoring only 121 runs in six matches. Despite her poor returns with the bat, Dottin struck at 83.44 and also added value with the ball.

Given her experience and all-round skill set, Dottin is a must-have in your THU vs SES Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Alexa Stonehouse (7 matches, 6 wickets, Average: 26.83)

Alexa Stonehouse was one of the more impressive bowlers for the Stars last season. She picked up six wickets in seven matches with an average of 26.83.

With Stonehouse also capable of scoring valuable runs with the bat, she is a good addition to your THU vs SES Dream11 prediction team.

THU vs SES match captain and vice-captain choices

Emma Lamb

Emma Lamb is one of the best batters in the competition and rightly so. Lamb is capped at the international level with 336 runs in nine innings at an average of 37.33. She can also add value with the ball, holding her in good stead.

With Lamb likely to play a prominent role with both the bat and ball, she is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your THU vs SES Dream11 prediction team.

Bryony Smith

Bryony Smith is another talented all-rounder who is perhaps South East Stars' best player. She scored 226 runs in four matches and also picked up a bunch of wickets with the ball as well.

With Smith bound to have a say with bat and ball, she is a fine captaincy pick for your THU vs SES Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for THU vs SES Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Ellie Threlkeld 266 runs in 6 matches Bryony Smith 226 runs in 4 matches Hannah Jones 5 wickets in 6 matches

THU vs SES match expert tips

Sophie Ecclestone is perhaps the best bowler in the world and for good reason. Ecclestone has an ODI average of 21.26 with a strike rate of 34.6 holding her in good stead. With Ecclestone also impressing with the bat in recent years, she is a brilliant differential option for your THU vs SES Dream11 prediction team.

THU vs SES Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

THU vs SES Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Ellie Threlkeld, Kira Chathli

Batters: Sophia Dunkley, Liberty Heap

All-rounders: Deandra Dottin, Emma Lamb (c), Bryony Smith (vc), Alice Davidson-Richards

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Alexa Stonehouse

THU vs SES Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

THU vs SES Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Ellie Threlkeld (vc)

Batter: Sophia Dunkley (c)

All-rounders: Deandra Dottin, Emma Lamb, Naomi Dattani, Bryony Smith, Alice Davidson-Richards, Alice Capsey

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Davies, Hannah Jones

