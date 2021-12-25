THU vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BBL 2021-22, Match 20

The Sydney Thunder will be locking horns with the Sydney Sixers in the 20th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 on Sunday, 26th December at Sydney Showground Stadium.

The Sydney Thunder have had a rollercoaster journey in the BBL 2021-22 and are currently fourth in the points table with two wins and as many losses. After two consecutive defeats, they got back to winning ways with a 53-run victory over the Brisbane Heat in their previous outing. The Thunder will hope to keep the momentum going in their next game.

Meanwhile, the Sydney Sixers have kickstarted their BBL 2021-22 campaign in fine fashion, winning four out of five games so far. They presently hold the second spot on the points table with 14 points to their name. Led by Moises Henriques, the Sixers have been excellent and will be eager to sustain their top form.

THU vs SIX Probable Playing 11 Today

Sydney Thunder

Sam Billings (WK), Matthew Gilkes, Alex Hales, Jason Sangha, Chris Green(C), Daniel Sams, Saqib Mahmood, Tanveer Sangha, Ben Cutting, Alex Ross, Nathan McAndrew

Sydney Sixers

Josh Philippe (WK), Daniel Hughes, Lloyd Pope, James Vince, Moises Henriques (C), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Sean Abbott, Hayden Kerr, Chris Jordan, Ben Dwarshuis

Match Details

Match: Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers, Match 20, Big Bash League 2021

Date and Time: December 26th 2021, 12:35 PM IST

Venue: Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sydney Showground Stadium has generally favored the batters. The batters enjoy batting on this track as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers need to be precise with their lengths while bowling on this surface.

Today’s THU vs SIX Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Josh Philippe: Josh Philippe has hit the ground running this season, with three fifties in five games. He has been consistent with his shot selection, mixing caution with aggression in equal measure. Philippe has smashed a total of 282 runs so far and is currently the highest scorer in the BBL.

Batters

Alex Ross: Alex is another in-form player this season who can hit the ball all over the ground and assist his team to put up a massive total. He couldn’t live up to expectations in the last game but has performed pretty well in the first three games, scoring 155 runs.

James Vince: Vince hasn't been at his best so far with the bat but he is a versatile T20 batter. He has 113 runs to his name this season and will be looking forward to scoring in this game.

All-rounders

Moises Henriques: Henriques is the best pick from the Sixers side given his knack for scoring vital runs down the order. He also adds value with his bowling in the middle overs, making him one to watch out for in this game.

Daniel Sams: Daniel Sams has scored handy runs with the bat as well as picked up four wickets. He is expected to play in this game and make vital contributions for his side.

Bowlers

Sean Abbott: Abbott has shown glimpses of his fantastic death-bowling skills in the BBL 2021-22, chipping in with six wickets in three matches. He has proven to be an economical bowler for the Sydney Sixers.

Tanveer Sangha: Tanveer Sangha will be crucial with his bowling variations. He has consistently picked up key wickets in the last four games for the Thunder.

Top 5 best players to pick in THU vs SIX Dream11 prediction team

Josh Philippe: 442 points

Moises Henriques: 323 points

Tanveer Sangha: 260 points

Sam Billings: 253 points

Alex Ross: 250 points

Important stats for THU vs SIX Dream11 prediction team

Josh Philippe: 5 matches, 282 runs

Moises Henriques: 5 matches, 232 runs

Sam Billings: 4 matches, 160 runs

Alex Ross: 4 matches, 159 runs

Tanveer Sangha: 4 matches, 8 wickets

THU vs SIX Dream11 Prediction Today

THU vs SIX Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josh Philippe, Sam Billings, Alex Ross, James Vince, Jason Sangha, Moises Henriques, Dan Christian, Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Tanveer Sangha, Hayden Kerr

Captain: Josh Philippe Vice-Captain: Alex Ross

THU vs SIX Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Josh Philippe, Matthew Gilkes, Alex Ross, James Vince, Jordan Silk, Alex Hales, Moises Henriques, Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Tanveer Sangha, Saqib Mahmood

Captain: Moises Henriques Vice-Captain: Daniel Sams

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee