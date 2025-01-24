THU vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Big Bash League 2024, Challenger

The Challenger match of the Big Bash League 2024 will see Sydney Thunder (THU) squaring off against Sydney Sixers (SIX) at the Sydney Cricket Stadium in Sydney on Friday, January 24. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the THU vs SIX Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Both the teams have won six of their 11 group-stage matches. Sydney Sixers lost the Qualifier match to Hobart Hurricanes by 12 runs. Sydney Thunder won the Knockout match of the tournament against Melbourne Stars by 21 runs.

These two teams have played a total of 25 head-to-head matches. Sydney Thunder have won seven matches while Sydney Sixers were victorious in 18 matches.

THU vs SIX Match Details

The Challenger match of the Big Bash League 2024 will be played on January 24 at the Sydney Cricket Stadium in Sydney. The game is set to take place at 1:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

THU vs SIX, Challenger Match

Date and Time: January 24, 2025, 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Sydney Cricket Stadium, Sydney

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sydney Cricket Stadium in Sydney is good for both batters and bowlers. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and smash a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match with wickets falling in death overs.

The last match played at this venue was between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers, where a total of 426 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

THU vs SIX Form Guide

THU - Won 6 of their last 11 matches

SIX - Won 6 of their last 11 matches

THU vs SIX Probable Playing XI

THU Playing XI

No injury updates

Cameron Bancroft, David Warner (c), Jason Sangha, Oliver Davies, Sam Billings (wk), Matthew Gilkes, Dan Christian, Chris Green, Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha, Wes Agar

SIX Playing XI

No injury updates

Josh Philippe (wk), Steven Smith, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques, Jordan Silk, Lachlan Shaw, Ben Dwarshuis, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Jafer Chohan, Todd Murphy

THU vs SIX Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Sam Billings

Sam Billings is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and is in great form. He has smashed 209 runs in the last nine matches. Josh Philippe is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

David Warner

Moises Henriques and David Warner are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. David Warner is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has scored 324 runs in the last nine matches. Jordan Silk is another good player for today's match.

All-rounders

Ben Dwarshuis

Ben Dwarshuis and Chris Green are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Ben Dwarshuis is expected to bat in the middle order and bowl his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 116 runs and taken 14 wickets in the last nine matches. Jack Edwards is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Nathan McAndrew

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Tom Andrews and Nathan McAndrew. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Nathan McAndrew has an exceptional venue record and can once again scalp a lot of wickets. He has taken seven wickets in the last four matches. Tanveer Sangha is another good bowler for today's match.

THU vs SIX match captain and vice-captain choices

Ben Dwarshuis

Ben Dwarshuis is the most crucial pick from Sydney Sixers as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 116 runs and taken 14 wickets in the last nine matches.

David Warner

David Warner is one of the most crucial picks from the Sydney Thunder squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and try to give his team a great start. He has smashed 324 runs in the last nine matches.

5 Must-Picks for THU vs SIX, Challenger Match

David Warner

Ben Dwarshuis

Nathan McAndrew

Sam Billings

Chris Green

Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Billings, J Philippe

Batters: D Warner, M Henriques

All-rounders: C Green, B Dwarshuis, H Kerr, J Edwards

Bowlers: N McAndrew, T Andrews, T Sangha

Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Billings, J Philippe

Batters: D Warner, M Henriques

All-rounders: C Green, B Dwarshuis

Bowlers: N McAndrew, T Andrews, T Sangha, W Agar, M Perry

