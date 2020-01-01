THU vs STA Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's BBL 2019-20 Match - Jan 2nd, 2020

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview Published Jan 01, 2020

Jan 01, 2020 IST SHARE

Fantasy Cricket Tips

The first BBL 2019-20 game on Thursday pits the Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Stars against one another in what promises to be an exciting contest. While the Thunder currently top the table with seven points from five matches, the Stars will be keen on making a move up the ladder.

With three wins from four games, the Stars, under the leadership of Glenn Maxwell have emerged as the early favourites to lift the title. Both sides come into this game on the back of a win and have momentum on their side.

On paper, the Stars will hold an advantage with a formidable bowling attack led by Dale Steyn and the batting unit comprising of Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis. Nevertheless, the Thunder have come up with gritty performances this season and could give the Stars a run for their money. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for THU vs STA.

Squads to choose from

Sydney Thunder

Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson (C), Matthew Gilkes (WK), Alex Ross, Chris Morris, Chris Green, Daniel Sams, Arjun Nair, Chris Tremain, Jonathan Cook, Brendan Doggett, Nathan McAndrew.

Melbourne Stars

Glenn Maxwell (C), Pat Brown, Hilton Cartwright, Jackson Coleman, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ben Dunk, Seb Gotch, Peter Handscomb, Clint Hinchliffe, Sandeep Lamichhane, Nick Larkin, Nic Maddinson, Jonathan Merlo, Lance Morris, Tom O'Connell, Dale Steyn, Haris Rauf, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Worrall, Adam Zampa.

Playing XI Updates

Sydney Thunder

No changes are expected from the Thunder after a good win against the Adelaide Strikers. The top-order trio of Hales, Ferguson and Khawaja are in fine form and have led the way in the batting unit. Their batting unit has a lot of depth with Sams and Green capable of scoring quick runs as well. Chris Morris will lead the bowling attack with spinners being key for the Thunder in this crucial encounter.

Advertisement

Possible XI: Khawaja, Hales, Ferguson (C), Gilkes (WK), Ross, Morris, Green, Sams, Nair, Cook and McAndrew.

Melbourne Stars

Sandeep Lamichhane is nursing an injury which rules him out of this clash. Tearaway pacer Haris Rauf is likely to take his place with the rest of the side remaining unchanged. The Stars have a very balanced side with a flexible batting unit in their ranks.

With the likes of Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell in decent form, the Stars are well equipped. Similarly, their bowling unit has a good blend of youth and experience with Dale Steyn and Nathan Coulter-Nile leading the way for the Stars. With Adam Zampa and Daniel Worrall in decent form as well, they will fancy their chances of a win on Thursday.

Possible XI: Stoinis, Maddinson, Handscomb (WK), Larkin, Dunk, Maxwell (C), Coulter-Nile, Steyn, Rauf, Zampa and Worrall.

Match details

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars, Match 19

2nd January 2020, 10:10 AM IST

Sydney Showroom Stadium, Sydney

Pitch report

Although the pitch is slightly on the slower side, scores of over 160 can be expected at the Sydney Showroom Stadium. Spinners should get some turn as the game progresses with the batsmen needing to bide some time in the middle before going big. With this being a day fixture, teams will look to bat first and set a target on Thursday.

Fantasy tips and suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Peter Handscomb should get the nod over Gilkes owing to the current form. Although he hasn't scored a fifty yet, Handscomb has consistently made positive starts and is due for a big score. If Matt Gilkes is picked, that would be a wise choice to facilitate the selection of other established players.

Batsmen: Callum Ferguson is the highest run-scorer in BBL 2019-20 with 229 runs and will feature in most fantasy teams. Along with him, Alex Hales and Nic Maddinson should also prove to be handy options. While Usman Khawaja is a viable alternative to Alex Hales, Ben Dunk's ability against spin also holds him in good stead.

Allrounders: Marcus Stoinis is a must-have in the side owing to his form at the top of the order. Stoinis has scored over 150 runs this season with a fifty to his name as well. Along with the Australian all-rounder, Glenn Maxwell and Daniel Sams are viable options with their big-hitting ability serving them well. Chris Morris is one to keep an eye on with the South African having already picked up six wickets in three games for the Thunder.

Bowlers: Nathan Coulter-Nile and Chris Green are the standout bowlers from either side with both of them capable of scoring quick runs as well. Along with both of them, the returning Haris Rauf is also a viable option with his express pace proving to be a useful asset. While Dale Steyn is slowly finding his feet in BBL, Adam Zampa should get the nod over the veteran with the pitch suiting the spinners.

Captain: Callum Ferguson and Marcus Stoinis are in good form and are firmly in the running to top the run-scoring charts at the end of the season. Both of them are the front-runners for the multiplier options with the powerplay overs helping their cause as well. Another viable option would be Alex Hales, while the prospect of Glenn Maxwell as captain or vice-captain is attractive as well.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Peter Handscomb, Callum Ferguson, Alex Hales, Ben Dunk, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Chris Morris, Haris Rauf, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Dale Steyn and Chris Green. Captain: Alex Hales, Vice-Captain: Marcus Stoinis

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Matt Gilkes, Callum Ferguson, Alex Hales, Nic Maddinson, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Chris Morris, Adam Zampa, Haris Rauf, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Jono Cook. Captain: Marcus Stoinis, Vice-Captain: Callum Ferguson