THU vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BBL 2021-22, Match 10

The tenth match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 has Sydney Thunder (THU) taking on the Melbourne Stars (STA) at the Sydney Showground Stadium in Sydney on Sunday.

The Melbourne Stars got the better of the Thunder at the MCG, courtesy of a good all-round performance. They will be keen to sustain their good form against the very same opponents, albeit away from home. Led by Glenn Maxwell, the Stars will head into the game as the clear favorites. However, they come across a resourceful Thunder side who should be a handful for the Stars in what promises to be a cracking game on Sunday.

THU vs STA Probable Playing 11 Today

THU XI

Alex Hales, Sam Whiteman, Matt Gilkes, Sam Billings (wk), Alex Ross, Ben Cutting, Daniel Sams, Chris Green (c), Tanveer Sangha, Nathan McAndrew and Gurinder Sandhu

STA XI

Marcus Stoinis, Joe Clarke (wk), Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell (c), Andre Russell, Beau Webster, Hilton Cartwright, Adam Zampa, Qais Ahmad, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Boudy Couch

Match Details

THU vs STA, BBL 2021-22, Match 10

Date and Time: 12th December 2021, 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney

Pitch Report

As seen in previous seasons, a competitive track beckons at the Spotless Stadium with help on offer for the bowlers. There should be ample swing available with the new ball, keeping the pacers interested. The dimensions of the ground will play a part, bringing the spinners into play as well. Wickets in hand will be key at the venue, with both teams likely to prefer chasing upon winning the toss.

Today’s THU vs STA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Joe Clarke: Joe Clarke, who is regarded by many as one to watch out for in English cricket, hasn't been able to score many runs in his first BBL encounters. However, he has a range of shots to excel in the format and should get the nod over Billings and Gilkes, both of whom are decent options in your THU vs STA Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Alex Hales: Like Joe Clarke, Alex Hales is also due for a big knock in the BBL this season. He has ample experience playing in Australian conditions and is one of the premier batters in this format, making him a must-have in your THU vs STA Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Daniel Sams: Daniel Sams has done well with the ball this season, picking up a few wickets in the death overs. The left-armer is a handy batter too, often being promoted over Ross and Cutting for quick runs. Given his form and experience, Sams is one to watch out for in this game.

Bowler

Adam Zampa: Adam Zampa was at his best in the previous THU vs STA outing as he held his nerve in a final-over thriller. The leggie is known for his wicket-taking ability and given his recent exploits in this format, Zampa should pick up a few wickets in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in THU vs STA Dream11 prediction team

Alex Hales (THU)

Adam Zampa (STA)

Marcus Stoinis (STA)

Important stats for THU vs STA Dream11 prediction team

Alex Hales - 543 runs in 15 BBL 2020-21 matches, Bat Average: 38.79

Adam Zampa - 13 wickets in ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Bowl Average: 12.08

Tanveer Sangha - 3 wickets in 2 BBL 2021-11 matches, Bowl Average: 17.00

THU vs STA Dream11 Prediction Today (BBL 2021-22)

THU vs STA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - BBL 2021-22

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Joe Clarke, Alex Hales, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Ross, Nick Larkin, Andre Russell, Daniel Sams, Gurinder Sandhu, Adam Zampa, Qais Ahmad and Tanveer Sangha

Captain: Marcus Stoinis. Vice-captain: Alex Hales

THU vs STA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - BBL 2021-22

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Joe Clarke, Alex Hales, Marcus Stoinis, Sam Billings, Nick Larkin, Andre Russell, Nathan McAndrew, Gurinder Sandhu, Adam Zampa, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Tanveer Sangha

Captain: Andre Russell. Vice-captain: Alex Hales

Edited by Samya Majumdar