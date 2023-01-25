THU vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Big Bash League 2022, Match 56

The 56th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022 will see the Sydney Thunder (THU) squaring off against the Melbourne Stars (STA) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne on Wednesday, January 25. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the THU vs STA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The Melbourne Stars have won only three of their last 13 matches and will try their best to make a comeback in the tournament. The Sydney Thunder, on the other hand, have won six matches in the tournament and will try to book a spot in the playoffs of BBL 2022-23.

The Melbourne Stars will give it their all to win the match, but the Sydney Thunder are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

THU vs STA Match Details

The 56th match of the Big Bash League 2022 will be played on January 25 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. The game is set to take place at 1.45 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

THU vs STA, Match 56

Date and Time: January 25, 2023, 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne is a batting paradise, where fans will get to see a lot of runs being scored. The last match played on this pitch was between the Melbourne Stars and Brisbane Heat, where a total of 319 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

THU vs STA Form Guide

THU - Won 6 of their 13 matches

STA - Won 3 of their 13 matches

THU vs STA Probable Playing XI

THU Playing XI

No injury updates.

Matthew Gilkes (wk), David Warner, Blake Nikitaras, Oliver Davies, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Joel Davies, Chris Green (c), Gurinder Sandhu, and Usman Qadir.

STA Playing XI

No injury updates.

Joe Clarke (wk), Thomas Rogers, Hilton Cartwright, Beau Webster, James Seymour, Nick Larkin, Clint Hinchliffe, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Luke Wood, Liam Hatcher, and Adam Zampa (c).

THU vs STA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

J Clarke (13 matches, 377 runs)

J Clarke is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. M Gilkes is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

O Davies (12 matches, 325 runs)

O Davies and T Rogers are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. D Warner has played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

D Sams (12 matches, 71 runs, 16 wickets)

D Sams and B Webster are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Stoinis is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

L Wood (13 matches, 19 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Coulter Nile and L Wood. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. G Sandhu is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

THU vs STA match captain and vice-captain choices

D Sams

D Sams will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match. He has earned 616 points in the last twelve matches.

B Webster

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make B Webster your captain or vice-captain as he will bowl in the death overs and bat in the middle order. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 656 points in the last thirteen matches.

5 Must-Picks for THU vs STA, Match 56

O Davies - 325 runs

L Wood - 19 wickets

D Sams - 71 runs and 16 wickets

J Clarke - 377 runs

B Webster - 260 runs and 6 wickets

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars Match Expert Tips

Since the pitch is good for batting, it is advisable to pick at least four batters, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: J Clarke

Batters: T Rogers, H Cartwright, O Davies, D Warner

All-rounders: D Sams, B Webster, M Stoinis

Bowlers: L Wood, N Coulter Nile, G Sandhu

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: J Clarke

Batters: O Davies, D Warner

All-rounders: D Sams, B Webster, M Stoinis

Bowlers: L Wood, N Coulter Nile, G Sandhu, L Hatcher, C Green

