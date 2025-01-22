THU vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Big Bash League 2024, Knockout

The Knockout match of the Big Bash League 2024 will see Sydney Thunder (THU) squaring off against Melbourne Stars (STA) at the Sydney Showground Stadium in Sydney on Wednesday, January 22. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the THU vs STA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Both the teams won five of their 10 group stage matches. Melbourne Stars were fourth on the points table and they won their last match against Hobart Hurricanes by 40 runs. Sydney Thunder were third on the points table as their last match was abandoned due to rain.

These two teams have played a total of 21 head-to-head matches. Sydney Thunder have won 11 matches while Melbourne Stars were victorious in 10.

THU vs STA Match Details

The Knockout match of the Big Bash League 2024 will be played on January 22 at the Sydney Showground Stadium in Sydney. The game is set to take place at 2:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

THU vs STA, Knockout Match

Date and Time: 22nd January, 2025, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sydney Showground Stadium in Sydney is good for both batters and bowlers. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and smash a lot of runs. Fans can expect a high scoring match with wickets falling in death overs. The last match played at this venue was between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Thunder, where a total of 255 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets.

THU vs STA Form Guide

THU - Won 5 of their last 10 matches

STA - Won 5 of their last 10 matches

THU vs STA Probable Playing XI

THU Playing XI

No injury updates

Cameron Bancroft, David Warner (c), Jason Sangha, Oliver Davies, Sam Billings (wk), Matthew Gilkes, Dan Christian, Chris Green, Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha, Wes Agar

STA Playing XI

No injury updates

Sam Harper (wk), Thomas Rogers, Dan Lawrence, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis (c), Joe McKenzie, Hilton Cartwright, Usama Mir, Joel Paris, Brody Couch, Peter Siddle

THU vs STA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Sam Billings

Sam Billings is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and is in great form. He has smashed 185 runs in the last eight matches. Sam Harper is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

David Warner

Hilton Cartwright and David Warner are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Warner is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has smashed 324 runs in the last eight matches. Tom Fraser Rogers is another good pick for today's match.

All-rounders

Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell and Chris Green are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Maxwell is expected to bat in the middle order and bowl his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 297 runs and taken 1 wicket in the last eight matches. Marcus Stoinis is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

Mark Steketee

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Peter Siddle and Mark Steketee. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Steketee has an exceptional venue record and can once again take a lot of wickets. He has taken 15 wickets in the last five matches. Usama Mir is another good bowler pick for today's match.

THU vs STA match captain and vice-captain choices

Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell is the most crucial pick from Sydney Thunder as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and is in great form. He has smashed 297 runs and taken 1 wicket in the last eight matches.

Mark Steketee

Mark Steketee is one of the most crucial picks from the Melbourne Stars squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will complete his quota of overs. He has taken 15 wickets in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for THU vs STA, Knockout Match

Mark Steketee

Glenn Maxwell

David Warner

Marcus Stoinis

Chris Green

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Billings

Batters: D Warner

All-rounders: M Stoinis, G Maxwell, T Curran, C Green

Bowlers: P Siddle, J Paris, U Mir, T Andrews, M Steketee

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Billings, M Gilkes

Batters: D Warner

All-rounders: M Stoinis, G Maxwell, T Curran, C Green

Bowlers: J Paris, U Mir, T Andrews, M Steketee

