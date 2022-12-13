THU vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for BBL 2022-23, Match 1

The opening match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 will see the Sydney Thunder (THU) taking on the Melbourne Stars (STA) at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Tuesday, December 13. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the THU vs STA Dream11 prediction.

Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Stars begin their quest for BBL glory in Canberra. The Thunder have been brilliant in the BBL, making the playoffs consistently in recent years. However, they will be without Usman Khawaja this season, with Jason Sangha being appointed the new captain. They still boast a well-balanced side capable of going the distance and will start as the favorites. The Melbourne Stars, meanwhile, are without Glenn Maxwell this season but will eye a return to at least the playoffs. With Adam Zampa and Marcus Stoinis in decent form, the Stars cannot be taken lightly. All in all, a cracking contest is on the cards with both the Stars and Thunder eyeing a winning start to their BBL campaign.

THU vs STA Match Details, BBL 2022-23, Match 1

The Sydney Thunder and the Melbourne Stars will square off in the first match of the Big Bash League 2022-23 at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The game is set to take place at 1:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

THU vs STA, BBL 2022-23, Match 1

Date and Time: 13th December 2022, 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Broadcast: Sony Sports Network.

THU vs STA pitch report for BBL 2022-23, Match 1

A decent batting track beckons at the Manuka Oval with the average first-innings total in the previous season reading 170. Although the pacers picked up 23 out of 26 wickets last season, spinners should have a big say in the outcome of the game. The pitch is not likely to change much, luring teams into chasing upon winning the toss.

Stats in BBL 2021-22

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

1st-innings score: 170

2nd-innings score: 153

THU vs STA probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sydney Thunder injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Sydney Thunder.

Sydney Thunder probable playing 11

Alex Hales, Matt Gilkes (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Jason Sangha (c), Alex Ross, Ben Cutting, Daniel Sams, Chris Green, Nathan McAndrew, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Gurinder Sandhu.

Melbourne Stars injury/team news

Glenn Maxwell is not available for the Melbourne Stars.

Melbourne Stars probable playing 11

Joe Clarke (wk), Tom Rogers/Nick Larkin, Joe Burns, Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Beau Webster, Luke Wood, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa (c), Trent Boult and Brody Couch.

THU vs STA Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Joe Clarke (13 BBL 2021 matches, 419 runs, Average: 32.23)

Joe Clarke was one of the top batters in the previous edition, scoring 419 runs at an average of 32.23. However, his form in 2022 has not been great, averaging less than 20 in The Hundred. He struck some form towards the end of the T10 League with scores of 14, 23, 24, and 24. With Clarke capable of scoring quick runs, he is a top wicketkeeper pick in your THU vs STA Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Jason Sangha (12 BBL 2021 matches, 445 runs, Average: 49.44)

Jason Sangha was another star performer in the previous season, scoring 445 runs at an average of 49.44. He also struck at a healthy strike rate of more than 130, holding him in good stead. With Sangha likely to bat in the top order and take up the role of the second spinner in the side, he is a must-have in your THU vs STA Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Marcus Stoinis (79 BBL innings, 2307 runs, Average: 36.05)

Marcus Stoinis is one of the best all-rounders in the world and has a fine record in the BBL as well. He has 2307 runs at an average of 36.05 with a strike rate in excess of 130. Stoinis impressed in the T20 World Cup, scoring quick runs in the middle order. With Stoinis bound to play a big role for the Stars in the absence of Glenn Maxwell, he is another must-have in your THU vs STA Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Fazalhaq Farooqi (17 T20I matches, 21 wickets, Average: 20.52)

Fazalhaq Farooqi is one of the most entertaining bowlers in the world with 21 wickets at an average of 20.52 in T20Is. He had a good T20 World Cup campaign, even picking up a couple of wickets against Australia. Given his new-ball and death-bowling skills, Farooqi is a good addition to your THU vs STA Dream11 prediction team.

THU vs STA match captain and vice-captain choices

Marcus Stoinis

Marcus Stoinis has been in good form of late, scoring 126 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 161.54 at the T20 World Cup. He is adept at playing spin and pace and is a proven performer in the BBL. With Stoinis likely to play a major role with both the bat and ball, he is a viable captaincy option in your THU vs STA Dream11 prediction team.

Alex Hales

Alex Hales is another proven BBL performer, scoring 926 runs in 28 matches across the last two BBL seasons. Hales is known for his ability to score big runs at the top of the order, evident in England's T20 World Cup campaign as well. With the conditions also suiting Hales' style of batting, he is a good choice as captain or vice-captain in your THU vs STA Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for THU vs STA Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Adam Zampa 11 wickets in 3 ODIs vs England Alex Hales 212 runs in 6 matches in T20 WC Gurinder Sandhu 8 wickets in 5 matches in Marsh Cup Jason Sangha 445 runs in 12 matches in BBL 2021 Joe Clarke 419 runs in 13 matches in BBL 2021

THU vs STA match expert tips for BBL 2022-23, Match 1

Hilton Cartwright has been a consistent performer for the Stars in recent seasons. He scored 359 runs in 13 innings last season at an average of 32.64. If Cartwright is able to find his groove early in his innings, he could be a contest-winning pick in your THU vs STA Dream11 prediction team.

THU vs STA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

THU vs STA Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Joe Clarke

Batters: Rilee Rossouw, Alex Hales (vc), Hilton Cartwright

All-rounders: Daniel Sams, Jason Sangha, Marcus Stoinis (c)

Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Trent Boult, Gurinder Sandhu, Fazalhaq Farooqi

THU vs STA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

THU vs STA Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Joe Clarke

Batters: Rilee Rossouw, Alex Hales, Joe Burns

Allrounders: Daniel Sams (c), Jason Sangha, Marcus Stoinis (vc), Beau Webster

Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Trent Boult, Fazalhaq Farooqi

